Industry Ministry Already Playing its Part To Reduce Bottlenecks

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, says the Ministry is already playing its part to reduce bottlenecks and minimise the length of time it takes to establish businesses.

“One practical example of how the Ministry is doing this, is through the work of the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA), one of our 20 portfolio agencies,” Senator Hill said.

In an address delivered by Permanent Secretary, Sancia Bennett Templer, during the Global Digital Services of Jamaica Breakfast Forum at the Grand-A-View Restaurant and Events Place in Montego Bay, St. James, on Thursday (November 21), the Minister said the JSEZA has implemented two online platform tools – the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System and the Self Reporting Monitoring Instrument (SRMI).

“Both are geared towards fast-tracking the submission of reports, documents and applications, as well as simplifying the interactions, in an efficient and productive way, between the Authority and its clientele,” he noted.

This initiative, Senator Hill pointed out, stems from the Government’s recognition that for Jamaica to achieve rapid economic growth, “we must become the most business-friendly and customer/citizen focused country in the region.”

He also noted that through initiatives, like the National Investment Policy and the Business Environment Reform Agenda (BERA), the Government is focused on removing bureaucratic bottlenecks, improving regulatory coherence, and advancing digital transformation to enhance the ease of doing business.

Senator Hill indicated that the Ministry is also working on improving the SRMI tool, as “we have heard the feedback on reporting timelines and requirements, and we will be addressing same.”

“Additionally, JSEZA will open, within the first quarter of the next calendar year, their Business Acceleration Centre (BAC) here in Montego Bay, to eliminate the need for businesses and BPO companies having to venture into Kingston to do business with the Authority. We are also in the process of working to streamline the SEZ regime, where persons would have been taking part in consultations over the past few weeks, to provide feedback on what is working and areas for strengthening,” he said.

Senator Hill pointed out that efforts to improve business processes span critical areas, including registering property, obtaining construction permits and facilitating trade across borders.

“The Jamaica Business Gateway (JBG), launched in 2023, is a landmark platform that digitises 14 essential government services, with plans to add 30 more in 2025,” he said.

“This portal enhances transparency, simplifies applications and improves service delivery for businesses and investors. To further reduce red tape, the Government is also actively implementing 69 reform initiatives across various agencies, which are geared towards automating workflows, consolidating requirements and establishing clear timelines for regulatory approvals,” the Minister added.

The aim, Senator Hill said, is to minimise delays, improve efficiency and productivity, as well as further support businesses in scaling operations more effectively.

The forum was held under the theme: ‘Beyond the Desk – Building Foundation for Productivity’.