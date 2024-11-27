Industry Minister Highlights Strength of Public-Private Partnerships

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, says public-private partnerships have demonstrated the strength of institutions and reflect a commitment to inclusive growth.

“When we leverage public-private partnerships, we are fostering infrastructure development, creating opportunities for our youth and contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the Minister said.

“This is to ensure that economic prosperity goes hand in hand with social empowerment and global competitiveness,” Senator Hill added.

He was addressing the opening of the two-day United Nations (UN) Jamaica 2024 Partnership Forum, on Tuesday (November 26), at Summit Kingston.

The staging of the Forum is a renewed call for greater private sector support to advance national development, and seeks to strengthen private sector engagement and youth inclusion in advancing Jamaica’s resilience and achieving SDGs.

Leaders from government, international organisations, civil society, academia, and the private sector are participating in the Forum.

UN Resident Coordinator, Dennis Zulu, said the Partnership Forum provides a platform to deepen private sector engagement.

He said the sector acts as a partner in development when it aligns its activities and investments with country development priorities and focuses on long term value creation.

“This can mean investing in projects that enhance the social, economic and environmental impacts in communities. By looking beyond immediate short-term gain and prioritising development, businesses help build a prosperous future for both themselves and the country at large,” he noted.

Mr. Zulu said the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica’s (PSOJ) work in strengthening business networks and advocating for responsible practices have been instrumental in advancing Jamaica’s progress on multiple fronts, including youth development, resilience building and economic diversification.

“As we look ahead, sustainable development must be the foundation upon which we ensure business continuity, market security and supply chain sustainability. It is only by working together that (we) can tackle Jamaica’s most pressing challenges and seek emerging opportunities,” Mr. Zulu noted.

Executive Director of the PSOJ, Sacha Vaccianna Riley, in her remarks, said the collective goal of all stakeholders seeks to build partnerships that can accelerate the SDGs through resilience building, particularly in vulnerable communities.

“This gathering for us represents a powerful and necessary coalition, one that holds incredible potential to shape Jamaica’s future through youth empowerment, resilience and sustainable development,” she said.