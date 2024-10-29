Industry Minister Congratulates Grenadian Lab

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, has congratulated the management and staff of the Spice Isle Imaging Centre Inc., in Grenada, for achieving ISO 15189:2012 accreditation.

In his keynote address at the recent virtual ceremony, Senator Hill commended the collective efforts of the Spice Isle Imaging team, noting that “it’s always a team effort, so we applaud the team at Spice Isle Imaging lab for this achievement”.

He emphasised that this accreditation not only raises the standards for medical healthcare in Grenada but also fosters a culture of quality, transparency, and accountability, critical elements for a robust healthcare system.

“This ceremony is a testament to the success of a regional partnership formed between this laboratory and JANAAC Global Accreditation,” Senator Hill added.

He encouraged all stakeholders to “view this achievement as a reflection of how accreditation can dismantle barriers within healthcare systems and facilitate a reliable and sustainable medical infrastructure”.

For his part, Minister of Health for Grenada, Hon. Philip Telesford, highlighted that this milestone underscores the organisation’s commitment to quality and excellence, enhancing the healthcare landscape of Grenada and the wider Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) region.

“Every Grenadian will likely need to undergo a medical test, and accredited labs like Spice Isle Imaging Centre ensure that we can receive quick, reliable results right here on the island,” he said.

Minister Telesford further stated that this accreditation significantly minimises risks associated with laboratory testing, which is vital for accurate medical outcomes.

He commended the Spice Isle Imaging Centre for their investment in human resources and capital, reinforcing the importance of continuous improvement in laboratory practices.

He encouraged ongoing partnerships and collaboration within the healthcare sector, citing the interconnectedness of healthcare services.

“Let us share important moments like this. The sharing of ideas and knowledge is how we will build a first-class healthcare system,” Minister Telesford said.