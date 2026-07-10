Industry Leaders Say AI Will Boost, Not Replace, Global Services Jobs

Workers in the global services industry are being assured that artificial intelligence (AI) is designed to enhance productivity rather than replace jobs.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Thursday (July 9), Senior Vice President and Country Manager for Jamaica at ibex, Phil Taylor, said the emergence of new technologies has historically sparked concerns about job losses.

However, he noted that previous innovations have instead transformed the industry and reshaped the way it operates.

“In our industry, there have always been emerging technologies. I remember when IVR (interactive voice response) and chatbots were going to [‘destroy’] the BPO (business process outsourcing) industry… and it hasn’t happened. Now that doesn’t mean that AI is not going to disrupt our industry but what it means is, it’s going to give us the opportunity to do what AI can’t… and that’s be human,” Mr. Taylor said.

“AI right now gives us an opportunity in our industry, not to replace heads but to make the people who service our clients sharper, faster… more precise,” he added.

Mr. Taylor emphasised that, like any other technology, AI is only as effective as the people who use it.

“AI is simply a tool. Imagine trying to build a two-storey house with nothing but a screwdriver… not knowing how to use it. If you don’t understand how to use the tool, you can’t be successful,” he stated.

Mr. Taylor further encouraged workers to continue developing the uniquely human qualities that technology cannot replicate.

“What I tell my new hire classes every time I go and talk with them is: ‘hey, now you have an opportunity to show us your care; your customers hear your voice and, therefore, hear your care’,” he said.

However, Mr. Taylor cautioned that workers whose roles are largely routine and repetitive are more vulnerable to automation.

“If you relegate your job into pecking at a keyboard… you will be replaced by AI quickly. We have to be able to show our human side… that’s something that AI hasn’t been able to solve,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of itel, Yoni Epstein, said AI should be embraced as an opportunity for growth and advancement rather than viewed as a threat.

“AI is something that is not only disrupting the BPO industry but it is disrupting every industry… every business. We use the word ‘disruption’ as if it means death or elimination. Disruption, in many cases, means advancement. It’s about how you evolve with it,” he stated.

Mr. Epstein argued that countries embracing AI to enhance efficiency and deliver higher-value services will be better positioned to compete in the global marketplace.

He further noted that AI can quickly generate information, reports, analytics and workforce schedules, enabling employees to focus on tasks requiring human judgement and decision-making.

“That is where the benefit of AI is… but a human still has to implement it,” Mr. Epstein added.