Indigent Housing Unit Handed Over to St. Mary Resident

A brand new, fully furnished home was officially handed over to St. Mary resident, Ronald Reddie, marking the fifth unit completed in the parish under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development’s Indigent Housing Programme.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, presented the keys to Mr. Reddie, affectionately called “Psychie”, during a handover ceremony held on Thursday, October 16, at River Road in the parish.

The unit features a rooftop rainwater harvesting system, wheelchair accessibility, two bedrooms, a dining area, kitchen, and bathroom.

“This project cost a little over $10 million. It was done on time and it was done within the budget,” the Minister declared.

He noted that the same standard of timely and on-budget delivery applied to the four previously handed-over units in the parish, while announcing that two additional houses are slated for St. Mary in the near future.

Mr. McKenzie noted that, to date, the Government has invested more than $50 million in indigent housing initiatives across the parish.

He reiterated that the criteria for the programme include landownership or documented permission to occupy the land, as well as registration with the Poor Relief Department.

“All we ask of you is to take care of [the home],” Minister McKenzie urged.

Meanwhile, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague, commended the strong community spirit shown by residents who have supported Mr. Reddie during his period of illness.

“The community of River Road is extremely happy because Psychie is well deserving and the whole community have all played their part in supporting Psychie during his illness… it is a testament of the community spirit. I want to big up the people of [River Road and its environs] for the way they have treated and cared for Psychie,” the Minister said.

Remarks also came from Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Fitzroy Wilson, who described Mr. Reddie as “one of those persons who have been contributing to community life”.

“Now in his late years [and] in this dire need, I am happy that the St. Mary Municipal Corporation, the Ministry and Minister saw him as one of those worthy persons to benefit [from this programme],” the Mayor said.

The Indigent Housing Programme, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, was established to address the housing challenges faced by Jamaica’s poor and most vulnerable citizens.