India’s External Affairs Minister To Visit Jamaica July 7-9

India’s Minister of External Affairs, Hon. V. Muraleedharan, is to pay an official visit to Jamaica from July 7 to 9.

He will be accompanied by senior officials of the External Affairs Ministry of the Government of India.

During his visit here, Minister Muraleedharan will hold talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and other government officials.

He will also interact with a wide cross section of the Jamaican society, comprising business leaders and Indian community members.

The Minister is also expected to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, said the visit will provide an opportunity for the two countries to review “the progress in bilateral ties and further strengthen our multifaceted relationship”.

“Both countries share similar aspirations for development and on various global issues. They also support each other’s candidatures at various multilateral fora,” he said, in a release from the High Commission.

The High Commissioner said the visit is also important since India and Jamaica are celebrating the 175th year since the arrival of the first Indians to Jamaica.

To mark this occasion, the Minister will visit Old Harbour, St Catherine, where the first Indians landed in Jamaica.