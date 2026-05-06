India’s External Affairs Minister Outlines Vision for Rebalanced Social Order

India’s Minister of External Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has highlighted the need for a rebalanced global order that better reflects the realities of the global South.

Delivering a wide-ranging address under the theme ‘A World in Transition’, at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus in St. Andrew on (May 4), he argued that the international system is undergoing long-overdue transformation driven by decades of economic and political shifts.

He noted that decolonisation has unlocked the economic potential of formerly colonised nations, many of which have since demonstrated an ability to manage their development trajectories more effectively.

This economic rebalancing, he said, has inevitably led to political change, accompanied by renewed cultural confidence among emerging nations.

His vision for a rebalanced global order includes reforming the multilateral system to ensure that developing countries have a stronger voice, noting that countries of the global South continue to face structural disadvantages in the international system.

He pointed to India’s leadership in convening the ‘Voice of Global South’ meetings as a platform to amplify collective bargaining power and secure better outcomes.

Dr. Jaishankar further outlined a foreign policy approach that balances national interests with global responsibility.

He noted that India is positioning itself strategically in a turbulent world, guided by principles that contribute to both domestic advancement and international stability.

“It’s good to set out a different model,” he said, “to show that you can contribute to the world even while looking after yourself.”

Highlighting India’s economic role, Dr. Jaishankar cited estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which project that India will contribute approximately 17 per cent of global economic growth this year, making it one of the world’s leading growth drivers.

He also underscored India’s contribution to building a global workforce, describing the country as a major source of skills and talent for the international economy.

Addressing climate challenges, Dr. Jaishankar pointed to the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events, referencing Jamaica’s experience with Hurricane Melissa.

He contended that global cooperation has weakened even as such crises intensify and stressed the need for more effective, collective responses.

He noted that India has not only strengthened its domestic resilience but has also developed deployable solutions to assist other nations. Among these are compact and mobile medical response systems, one of which was donated to Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jaishankar highlighted India’s role as a major vaccine producer, noting that the country supplied vaccines at scale to nations that might otherwise have faced delays in access.

Jamaica, he added, was among the beneficiaries of this outreach, illustrating India’s commitment to global solidarity.

Dr. Jaishankar also stressed the growing importance of free-trade agreements, stating that India is actively expanding its network of bilateral and multilateral trade deals to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Countries with the most extensive trade partnerships, he argued, will be best positioned to thrive.