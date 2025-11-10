India Sends Humanitarian Aid to Jamaica

A medical unit is among 20 tonnes of disaster relief and humanitarian supplies provided to the island by India following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The consignment, which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Thursday (November 6), via an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft, also comprised medicines, medical equipment, food items, generators, tents, beds, hygiene kits, and food items.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, who was on hand to receive the shipment, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica.

She noted that the contribution demonstrates the enduring friendship between the countries and the strength of South-South cooperation, noting that India was the first to send COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica and several other developing states.

For his part, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Mayank Joshi, noted that the supplies included nearly four million water purification tablets, electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, as well as the medical trauma unit “which is an immediate deployment hospital packed into 72 boxes”.

The medical unit, known as the Arogya Maitri Disaster Relief Cube, can be set up in disaster-affected areas to provide intensive medical care and can be transported by air, road, or drone.

A team of medical experts, which arrived on the flight, will train personnel from the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the use of the technology.

“This is a gift from the people of India to the people of Jamaica,” High Commissioner Masakui said.

“India and Jamaica are very close friends, and there is immense goodwill between the two peoples. The quickness of this relief shows our commitment to supporting Jamaica in this time of disaster,” he added.

The shipment, which includes aid for Cuba, forms part of India’s humanitarian outreach to countries affected by Hurricane Melissa.