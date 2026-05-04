India Hails Jamaica for Honouring Diaspora Contribution

India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, has commended the Government for acknowledging the significant contribution of Indians to the island through the annual observance of Arrival Day.

He noted that the Indian community has become an integral part of Jamaica’s social, cultural and economic fabric.

“From cuisine to commerce, from music to traditions, the imprint of Indian heritage is visible across the Jamaican society,” he said.

Dr. Jaishankar was addressing Sunday’s (May 3) ceremony to commemorate the 180th year of the arrival of Indians in Jamaica, at the East Indian Migration Monument in Old Harbour Square, St. Catherine.

On May 10, 1845, the first set of indentured Indian workers arrived aboard the Blundell Hunter vessel in Old Harbour Bay to work on the sugar plantations.

They numbered 261 and included 200 men, 28 women and 33 children.

Over 36,400 Indian migrants came to Jamaica before the movement ended in 1912.

The monument was established in 1983 by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust in collaboration with the Indian community.

“It is a real pleasure to stand here today at this historic site in Old Harbour, a place that carries deep meaning, not only for Jamaica, but for the shared history between India and this beautiful island nation. It commemorates innumerable journeys, marking a story defined by resilience, adaption and contribution,” Dr. Jaishankar said.

He reaffirmed India’s deep commitment to preserving and strengthening ties with its diaspora in Jamaica, noting that his Government is pleased to work closely with institutions like the National Council for Indian Culture in Jamaica, whose contribution to preserving and promoting cultural heritage has been commendable.