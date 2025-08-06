Independence More Than Festivities For Young Jamaicans

As the nation celebrates its 63rd year of Independence on August 6, Jamaica’s youth are taking the time to reflect on what the milestone represents to them beyond concerts, civic ceremonies, cultural events, parades and other festivities.

For many, independence is a deeply personal and empowering concept, symbolising freedom of thought, identity, self-determination, and national pride.

Law student at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Paris Ferguson, sees independence through the lens of academic freedom and national development.

“It means the freedom to think critically. As a law student, independence is about developing the ability to think beyond what is taught in lectures. It’s the freedom to question, analyse, and challenge legal principles, not just to memorise them… it means forming my own interpretations of justice, fairness and equity based on Jamaica’s unique legal, cultural and historical context,” she told JIS News.

Miss Ferguson said that independence in postcolonial Caribbean society means “decolonising the mind”.

“It is recognising that legal systems must evolve to reflect our values, not just the British. Independence means learning how to use voice and advocacy, whether it’s standing up for marginalised groups, interpreting the Constitution or participating in legal reform. Independence means becoming an active participant in shaping the future of Jamaica,” she continued.

She said that independence also means an appreciation of Jamaica’s history.

“It reminds me of the sacrifice made by those who fought for our political freedom in 1962, and those still advocating for economic and social justice today,” she noted.

University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) student, Karesha Richardson, expressed that “independence means being able to do your own thing. It’s just basically being able to have that control over your life and being able to make decisions, but also, more importantly, having to live with the consequences of those decisions”.

St. Andrew Technical High School graduate, Natasha Griffith, told JIS News that independence is about personal strength and national identity.

“It means being self-sufficient, making my own decisions and expressing myself authentically as a Jamaican. It also involves resistance, resourcefulness and confidence,” she noted.

Student at UWI, Mona, Jordan Wilson, for his part, shared that independence “means to live life on your own terms, to achieve your own goals and dreams… not based on what another person would want to choose for you”.

Marketing student at the University of Technology (UTech), Domanik Waysome, offered a call to action.

He told JIS News, “Independence is more than just freedom. It means we, as Jamaicans, are called to work for Jamaica’s future and a promise to build a stronger tomorrow.”

Kimberly Lawrence, for her part, underscored the importance of historical awareness.

The recent graduate of Holy Childhood High School shared that “independence means a lot to me. It symbolises what Jamaica has been through, how the country has evolved and where the country is coming from. So, I think if all the persons learn about [our history], they will understand where Jamaica is coming from and where we are trying to go”.