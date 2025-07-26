| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Independence is a Mission to Be Renewed – Prime Minister Holness

By: Donique Weston, July 26, 2025
Photo: Adrian Walker
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (second right), and Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), listen as Chief Curator at the National Gallery of Jamaica, O’Neil Lawrence (left), provides an overview of one of the pieces displayed during an exhibition coinciding with the Governor General’s reception to celebrate Jamaica’s 63rd Anniversary of Independence. Also listening are (from third left): Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Lady Allen; and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew South Western, Dr. Angela Brown Burke. The reception was held at King’s House on Thursday (July 24).
Photo: Adrian Walker
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), greets Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a reception to celebrate Jamaica’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, as Lady Allen looks on. The reception was held at King’s House on Thursday (July 24).
Photo: Adrian Walker
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, brings greetings during a reception hosted by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen to mark Jamaica’s 63rd Anniversary of Independence. The reception was held at King’s House on Thursday (July 24).

The Full Story

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says Jamaica’s Independence is not merely an anniversary to be commemorated, but a mission to be renewed by each generation.

He emphasised that independence extends beyond the right to self-rule, underscoring the nation’s responsibility to ensure safety, security, and opportunities for its citizens.

“[Also] the capacity…to uphold law and order… and ensure justice and stability. It means building a Jamaica that is not only free, but a Jamaica that is fair,” the Prime Minister stated.

He was speaking during a reception hosted by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, at King’s House on Thursday (July 24) to mark Jamaica’s 63rd Anniversary of Independence.

Dr. Holness further emphasised that Jamaica’s independence must be resilient enough to withstand the persistent volatility of the global landscape.

“But the Government cannot do it alone. Independence is not a spectator sport. Each generation must earn it anew; not only through politics, but through performance…in our schools, in our businesses, in our families, in our communities.

“That, I believe, is the next frontier of nation building. Not the struggle for the flag and anthem, those we have secured, but the pursuit of excellence. The true honour of sovereignty is not merely to have it, but to use it wisely,” he maintained.

Dr. Holness further underscored the importance of ensuring that the dignity of Jamaicans is safeguarded, and that they have access to “opportunities to own land, to build wealth, to live safely, to be educated and healthy, and to realise our God-given potential.”

Meanwhile, in remarks presented on behalf of Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew South Western, Dr. Angela Brown Burke, said independence remains a powerful reminder of the courage and vision of those who fought for Jamaica’s freedom and self-determination.

She urged Jamaicans to honour the legacy of those freedom-fighters by rededicating themselves to the ideals of unity, justice and equality for all.

“Let us reaffirm the values that bind us as a people and let’s commit to building a Jamaica that honours our past, rises to meet the present and boldly claims our future,” Dr. Brown Burke said.

Jamaica celebrates its independence annually on August 6. This year, the celebrations are being held under the theme: ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green, and Gold’.

 

Last Updated: July 26, 2025