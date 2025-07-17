INDECOM Records 1.47 Per Cent Decline in Complaints for 2024

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) recorded a 1.47 per cent decrease in complaints received in 2024, with the total falling to 1,071 compared to 1,087 in 2023.

This is outlined in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ) 2024.

The most prevalent categories of complaints received by INDECOM in 2024 were assault (566), discharge of firearm (216), and fatal shootings (162), which together accounted for 65 per cent of all matters investigated.

“Other notable issues included shooting injuries, property damage, threats, and unprofessional conduct.

Geographically, complaints were concentrated in Kingston and St Andrew (320) and St Catherine (214), with the lowest figures recorded in St Mary (27) and Portland (11),” the document indicated.

The report further detailed that males accounted for the majority of complainants –84 per cent – with the highest concentration of complaints originating from individuals aged 20 to 39 years. The mean age of complainants was 34.6 years.

The majority of complaints – 87 per cent – were made against the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), followed by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) – eight per cent, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) – two per cent, while three per cent involved both the JCF and JDF.

The survey noted that during the period, 483 complaints were completed through the Commission’s Report, while 373 were disposed of via closure on initial intervention.

Assault and fatal shooting complaints dominated the reports completed, representing the most common issues addressed through investigative closure.