Increased Visibility and Market Exposure for Fashion Entrepreneurs

Over the past two months, 25 Jamaican fashion entrepreneurs have been gaining increased visibility and market exposure, through the ‘Wear Jamaica Fi Summa’ campaign led by Things Jamaican™, the retail arm of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC).

Aimed at increasing market access for local designers and transforming Jamaican fashion brands into household names, the campaign has showcased a wide range of locally designed clothing, accessories and lifestyle products, while encouraging consumers to support Jamaican-made fashion and the small businesses behind the brands.

The initiative forms part of Things Jamaican’s broader mission as the ‘Home of Authentic Jamaican Brands’ to strengthen Jamaica’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector, by connecting local producers with consumers and creating opportunities for sustained business growth.

In an interview, Manager of the JBDC’s Marketing Services Unit, Janine Fletcher-Taylor, said “the campaign has sought to spotlight the strength and diversity of an established Jamaican fashion identity that already exists”.

From clothing and resort wear to swimwear, jewellery, handbags and handcrafted accessories, the featured brands represent a growing segment of Jamaica’s creative economy that continues to draw inspiration from the country’s climate, culture and lifestyle.

Mrs. Fletcher-Taylor noted that Jamaican fashion possesses a distinctive appeal that resonates naturally with both local and international audiences, noting that it is “easy, breezy, comfortable, and very much aligned with our climate and our environment”.

Beyond creating visibility and sales opportunities, the campaign has also focused on helping consumers become more familiar with local designers and the brands they represent.

According to Mrs. Fletcher-Taylor, a key measure of success will be consumers recognising Jamaican brands by name and actively seeking them out in retail spaces.

“We would want the brand to be such that persons can recall who they are and encourage retailers to stock and sell their products,” she said.

The initiative also underscores the importance of strategic brand building within Jamaica’s fashion industry.

Mrs. Fletcher-Taylor took the opportunity to encourage entrepreneurs to think beyond individual products and instead focus on developing strong collections and recognisable brands capable of competing in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

She added that Jamaica’s fashion sector is increasingly benefiting from its natural connection to tourism, entertainment, craft and culture, creating new opportunities for local entrepreneurs to build successful businesses.

“Tourism, fashion, craft, entertainment and culture are all coming together. It represents a wealth of opportunity, but it works best when these sectors are coordinated and integrated,” Mrs. Fletcher-Taylor acknowledged.

Through its Technical Services and Marketing Services units, the JBDC provides support in product and collection development, brand positioning, storytelling, merchandising and market access.

As the Corporation’s retail arm, Things Jamaican offers entrepreneurs a platform to introduce their products to new customers and strengthen their presence in the marketplace.

The campaign also supports broader efforts by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) to strengthen Jamaica’s manufacturing and creative industries and encourage local producers to position their brands for greater global exposure and long-term sustainability.

Consumers can continue to shop for products from the featured brands online at www.thingsjamaicanshopping.com or visit Things Jamaican™ locations at Devon House, Norman Manley International Airport and the JBDC Corporate Office at 14 Camp Road.