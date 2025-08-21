Increased Number of Jamaicans Awarded Chevening Scholarships

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith, says the increase in the number of Jamaicans awarded Chevening scholarships to pursue master’s degrees this year is an indication of the growing interest of Jamaicans in pursuing higher levels of education.

Seventeen outstanding Jamaicans, the largest cohort from the island in recent years, have been awarded Chevening scholarships to pursue studies at universities in the United Kingdom (UK) for the 2025/2026 academic year.

They are Daniel Lattery, Daneel Nichol, Odain Murray, Sashara Eccleston, Babesha Ranns, Javon Downie, Ryan Malcolm, Orville Levy, Veronna Hanley, Khianna Lee, Sara-Lou Morgan-Walker, Zara Harris, Neil Parkes, Kerry-Ann Chen, Nicque Graham, Jodi-Ann McFarlane, and Jamila Falak.

The 17 bring the total number of Jamaican awardees to receive the prestigious scholarship over its 41-year history to 334.

In an address at a farewell reception held at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Kingston on Tuesday (August 19) in honour of the recipients, Ambassador Monteith noted that the 17 outstanding men and women hail from parishes across the length and breadth of the island.

“I am particularly pleased to note that this year’s cohort has increased by four when compared to last year,” she highlighted.

“This is a symbol of a growing interest of Jamaicans in pursuing higher levels of education. It further underscores the commitment of the Government of the UK to creating impactful opportunities for the world’s brightest minds,” the Permanent Secretary emphasised.

In her remarks, British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Judith Slater, noted that the 17 Jamaicans will be joining a global alumni network of more than 60,000 Chevening scholars.

“Chevening alum are trailblazers in all fields from government and business to law, education, journalism [and] the creative industries… . Notable Jamaican Cheveners include the State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, and stalwarts from the media, law, science… journalism,” she stated.

The High Commissioner noted that this year’s scholars will be pursuing studies in diverse fields, including Artificial Intelligence, Public Policy, Dermatology, Educational Leadership, Engineering Management, Art History, and Music Psychology.

She encouraged the recipients to use the opportunity well and ensure that they return to Jamaica with a wealth of knowledge that will help to continue the country’s journey of growth and transformation.

Once their studies in the UK come to an end, Chevening scholars are expected to return to their home countries, where they will apply their expertise to tackle national challenges.