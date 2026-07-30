Increase in Prize Money for INSPORTS Challenge Cup

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, has announced a significant increase in prize money for the Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) Challenge Cup, with the winning football and netball teams to receive $400,000 each.

The competition, which is already under way, returns after a six-year hiatus.

It was last held in 2019 before being suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the recent press launch and official handover of gears at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston, Minister Grange said the enhanced prizes are intended to motivate the participating teams.

She noted that the pre-COVID first-place prize of $100,000 was initially increased to $250,000 before she decided to further raise the amount.

“So, the prize money will be 400,000,” she said, noting that males and females will be paid equally.

The second-place teams will receive $250,000, while third-place finishers will collect $150,000.

An additional nine teams will receive $20,000 each.

“So, we have done the maths and we have improved the prize money and it should be a great incentive for you to compete hard, compete well, and make this competition, which is being resuscitated, to be the best ever,” she said.

The Minister said that the INSPORTS Challenge Cup, which features invited school football and netball teams, was first introduced in 2017.

For the 2026/27 staging, 12 invited ISSA Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) football teams and 12 invited ISSA netball teams are competing for the coveted INSPORTS Challenge Cup title.

Minister Grange said the tournament extends beyond winning trophies, highlighting its role in shaping young athletes.

“It is about developing character. It is about teaching our young people the value of teamwork. It’s about teaching our young people how to be resilient, how to respect your opponents and the discipline required to perform under pressure. These are life skills that will serve you long after the final whistle,” she said.

She also commended the INSPORTS school administrators, coaches, parents and sponsors for ensuring the programme’s return and continued support for youth sport.

“I look forward to an exciting and competitive competition. May the best team emerge victorious and may the spirit of the INSPORTS Challenge Cup continue to strengthen the development of sport across our island,” the Minister said.