Inaugural Gospel Sing-off To Headline Emancipation Vigil Ceremony In Montego Bay

An inaugural gospel sing-off will headline this year’s Emancipation Vigil Ceremony in Montego Bay, St. James, as part of Jamaica’s Emancipation Day observance on August 1.

The announcement was made by Mayor and St. James Municipal Corporation Chairman, Councillor Richard Vernon, during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s Montego Bay Regional office on Wednesday (July 16).

The event will be held on Thursday, July 31, at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, beginning 8:00 p.m., and will feature 10 church choirs from across the city and the wider St. James parish.

Councillor Richard Vernon noted that the new gospel sing-off transforms the traditional vigil into a celebration that “blends heritage, culture, and religious experience”, under the theme ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green, and Gold’.

“Our emancipation movement has been grounded for many years in religion, particularly Christianity, and during that time of slavery, we have several of the churches that played several different roles in emancipation of slavery in Jamaica,” he explained.

“Christianity became a full practice of the descendants that we had from Africa, and that blended into some level of Afro-Christianity and, of course, evolved over the years where we have embraced it,” Councillor Vernon added.

A grand prize of $200,000 will be awarded to the winning church choir, while the runner-up will receive $100,000, along with medals and trophies.

Councillor Vernon said the churches will be judged on their creativity, innovation, and ability to interpret the historical emancipation experience through the lens of Christianity.

He further indicated that this year’s event will feature a heritage and culture market organised by the Social Development Commission (SDC) under its Local Economic Initiative (LEI) programme.

Councillor Vernon said vendors will showcase traditional Jamaican products – including grater cakes, chocolate tea, crafts, and fashion – creating opportunities for micro-businesses to thrive while celebrating national cultural identity.

“We want persons to come out and embrace the gospel experience. We know we come out for everything else. We come out for the dancers; we come out for the Reggae. So I want them to come out for the gospel concert and the gospel competition, and come out and support the churches,” he emphasised.

Councillor Vernon added that the vigil will retain its traditional elements, including the lighting of the torch and the midnight reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by the Custos Rotulorum for St. James.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation, in partnership with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) has planned a series of celebratory and civic events across the parish.

This begins with the annual Emancipation and Independence Church Service on Sunday, July 27, at the Blessed Hope Assembly Church of Christ of Jamaica in Copperwood, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Other highlights include a gospel concert sponsored by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, on Sunday, August 3, in Sam Sharpe Square.

On Independence Day (August 6), the Spirit of Independence Awards and Civic Ceremony will honour outstanding citizens in sports, business, the arts, education, and community service.

The day will commence with a flag-raising ceremony at 9:45 a.m., followed by a parade of uniformed groups, including members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), and other youth organisations. The festivities will culminate in an evening concert.

“This period is a representation of that spirit of independence and spirit of freedom that lies within the Jamaican people and the people of Montego Bay and St. James. So come out and be a part of this experience,” Councillor Vernon underscored.