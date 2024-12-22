Inaugural Flight Ceremony for LIAT20 Airlines out of Antigua to NMIA (PHOTOS) December 22, 2024 Listen 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate Share Photo: ADRIAN WALKER Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (second right) along with Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing, Peter Mullings (right) welcome passengers arriving on the inaugural flight for LIAT20 Airlines out of Antigua to Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on December 20. The Full Story Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing, Peter Mullings (left) greets Chief Executive Officer, LIAT20 Airlines, Hafsah Abdulsalam (right) at the inaugural flight ceremony for LIAT20 Airlines out of Antigua to Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on December 20. Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby (left) greets Ambassador Brian Challenger, Ministry of Public Utilities, Civil Aviation, Transport and Energy in Antigua and Barbuda (right), at the inaugural flight ceremony for LIAT20 Airlines out of Antigua to the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on December 20. Looking on is Deputy Director of Tourism, Marketing, Peter Mullings.