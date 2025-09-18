Inaugural Agri-Business Forum Targeting Growth and Global Investment Opportunities

The inaugural Jamaica Agri-Business Investment Forum (JAIF) is set to spotlight investment opportunities across Jamaica’s agricultural sector, marked by the unveiling of the official ‘Deal Book for Agriculture’.

The three-day forum, running from September 17 to 19 under the theme ‘Sustainable Agri-Business: Global Reach, Local Impact’, has drawn more than 500 local and international participants, including investors, government agencies, financial institutions, and key stakeholders from the agribusiness community.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC), Vivion Scully, told attendees at the welcome reception, held on Wednesday (September 17) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, that the forum will be more than just discussions.

“Over the next few days, we will see a lot of presentations, strategic partnerships being announced, and the unveiling of what we call the official deal book for agriculture,” he said.

Mr. Scully added that the initiatives outlined in the Deal Book reflect strategic collaboration across multiple sectors.

“These initiatives that will be unveiled represent meticulous planning and collaboration between public and private-sector partners, financial institutions, educational entities, and our international partners. Agro-Invest is proud to play a central role in facilitating these investment opportunities across Jamaica’s agriculture value chain,” he stated.

The CEO also emphasised the Forum’s role in supporting agribusiness entrepreneurs and strengthening Jamaica’s agribusiness ecosystem.

“Our mission is to support agribusiness entrepreneurs to foster more creativity in increasing production and driving growth, both for rural communities and the national economy,” Mr. Scully stated.

For her part, AIC Board Deputy Chair, Trisha Williams-Singh, described the Forum as a defining moment for Jamaica’s agribusiness sector.

“It is a platform where innovation meets investment, where strategic partnerships are formed and where the collective vision of stakeholders… is translated into tangible action,” she said.

Mrs. Williams-Singh highlighted the large turnout for the event as evidence of confidence in Jamaica’s agricultural potential.

“We are proud to have confirmed participation from over 500 attendees. Their insight and resources create a fertile environment for knowledge sharing and collaboration. Additionally, the presence of international delegations underscores the global confidence in Jamaica’s agricultural potential,” she added.

Mrs. Williams-Singh also acknowledged the support of key collaborators for the Forum, including the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited, Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), as well as educational and technical agricultural entities.

She encouraged attendees to leverage the Forum as a catalyst for meaningful partnerships and sustained growth.

“The Board remains steadfast in providing guidance, oversight and a strategic direction to ensure that every initiative supports Jamaica’s vision for a resilient, innovative and globally competitive agricultural sector,” Mrs. Williams-Singh said.