Improvement At Norwood Community Centre

The Norwood Community Centre in St. James has been improved following a painting exercise on Labour Day (May 25) and the commissioning of a $4.5-million solar unit, which will provide electrical power to the facility.

The project was completed by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

In an interview with JIS News, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, emphasised that improvement to the space is vital for community development and to enhance the lives of residents.

The introduction of the solar unit, which has been ongoing for four months, has created new opportunities at the centre.

“It (the development) means they can have their committee meetings in the evenings; they can introduce activities that require power, without a problem; they can have a homework centre because there’s light available, and they can introduce other activities,” the Minister said.

Dr. Chang, who is also Member of Parliament for the area, said the installation of a solar unit at the facility is an initiative that must be maintained to increase activities to further serve the community.

He shared that there is a plan to establish a music band, where youth can develop skills from which they can earn.

“We intend to make this a very dynamic centre – looking at establishing, in the very near future, a steel band here, and a regular band as well,” the Minister said.

“Jamaicans like music, and if they learn to play guitar, the drum and steel band, they can get a job,” he added.

Dr. Chang noted that enhancing the centre contributes to the “maintenance of peace and order”, fostering connectivity among residents, which can reduce conflicts.

“There is a safe space here. We can introduce computers that you can use to go online for educational purposes. All that will create the ecosystem for peace, and at the same time for productive use, and allow them to really work together,” he noted.

The JSIF has been working in Norwood for an extended period, initially through its Inner City Basic Services Programme.

This special initiative targets inner-city communities by upgrading critical infrastructure, including roads and safe spaces for schools.

After being introduced to the Norwood community, the agency has been able to operate smoothly.

With three Zones of Special Operations now established, the focus has shifted from hard infrastructure to “softer” social services.

These include economic empowerment initiatives and what officials describe as city certification, bringing in various government agencies to help residents secure birth certificates, passports, and registration with the Ministry of Labour, the National Insurance Scheme, and related social security services.