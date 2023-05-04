Improved Water Supply for Residents of Ashton in Westmoreland

A neglected community catchment tank in Ashton, Westmoreland, has been restored to serve the residents.
It was commissioned into service on Thursday, April 27 by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.
The 50,000-gallon tank was rehabilitated by Rural Water Supply Limited at a cost of $10 million.
In addition to restoring the infrastructure, the entity also laid two kilometres of pipe and installed nine standpipes across the rural community to provide better service to the residents.
Mr. McKenzie said the Ministry aims to expand the role of Rural Water across the country in communities where there is no connectivity to the National Water Commission (NWC).
“It is important that we understand that it’s not everywhere the NWC will go, but Rural Water can go and will go everywhere,” Mr. McKenzie outlined.
“So, this is one of the many things that we have been doing with Rural Water, and there is a lot more to come,” he added.
The Minister indicated that he intends to make further announcements around rural development as it relates to water and electricity during his 2023/24 Sectoral Debate presentation.
“We are very proud of the contribution of Rural Water… . They have brought a certain level of professionalism, and I can tell you that we can rely on [the entity] to deliver,” Mr. McKenzie said.
For his part, Managing Director of Rural Water Supply Limited, Audley Thompson, said the entity was pleased to refurbish the Ashton catchment tank, as water is a necessary commodity that should be available to all in rural Jamaica.
“We are key on rural development, and we are one of the companies that will ensure that most of rural Jamaica gets water,” he said.