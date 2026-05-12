Improved Water Supply Coming to St. Ann Communities

Several communities in St. Ann are expected to benefit from improved water supply as the Government advances infrastructure projects aimed at reducing service disruptions.

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, provided the update during the North East St. Ann Health and Job Skills Fair, held at Lawrence Park in St. Ann’s Bay on May 8.

He told JIS News that pipeline installations are currently under way along Gully Road in St. Ann’s Bay as part of a project aimed at improving water connectivity to the Lime Hall community.

“We expect them to see the benefits of that connectivity within a few months,” Mr. Samuda indicated.

Additionally, the Minister noted that another recently completed project is already making a difference.

He explained that a water line along Marcus Garvey Way in St. Ann’s Bay has been completed, connecting residents of the Top Road area to the existing Gully Road system.

Mr. Samuda stated that the connection has already contributed to reducing intermittent water supply issues affecting sections of the community.

“We’re, however, still having some challenges with the Liberty water system, because it’s a system that’s highly affected by turbidity. So, we’re trying to get a filtration system that we believe will reduce that intermittency as well,” Mr. Samuda explained.

In the meantime, he highlighted a larger project completed just last year as evidence of the Government’s longer-term investments in the ‘garden parish’.

Mr. Samuda indicated that a major pipeline was commissioned along the St. Ann bypass, carrying water from the Bogue Water Treatment Plant to Paradisiac Beach Club and surrounding communities.

He assured that the projects form part of broader efforts by the National Water Commission (NWC) to strengthen water infrastructure across the parish and enhance reliability for both residents and businesses.