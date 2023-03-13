Importance of Youth Participation in National Decision-Making Process Underscored

Youth participation in Jamaica’s decision-making process and governance regime is integral to the country’s sustainable development, says Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.
Against this background, she is encouraging young people to use their skillsets, talents, and abilities to productively promote solutions to challenges impacting the global marketplace.
“Here, in Jamaica, you have an important role to fulfill in the realisation, both of our national development agenda and of the objectives of the six priority goals of the National Youth Policy. The Government stands ready to collaborate with you in fulfillment of [Sustainable Development Goal] SDG 17- partnership -, including youth and youth-led bodies, to achieve the SDGs,” the Minister said.
Senator Johnson Smith emhpasised that youth partnership with and participation alongside responsible stakeholders will “allow for effective [outcomes] here, in Jamaica, and across the Commonwealth.”
She was speaking during an event with student leaders at the secondary, tertiary and national levels, to commemorate Commonwealth Day 2023 at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston, on Thursday (March 9).
Commonwealth Day will be observed on March 13, marking the beginning of a week-long series of events and activities across the 56 Member Territories, under the theme: ‘Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future’.