IDT’s Gabrielle Patterson Named Ministry of Labour and Social Security Secretary of the Year

Administrative Assistant at the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT), Gabrielle Patterson, has been selected as the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Secretary of the Year for 2025-26.

Ms. Patterson, who joined the Ministry in July 2018, received the inaugural Camille Sinclair Secretary’s Award for Outstanding Performance during a ceremony held at the Terra Nova All Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on Wednesday (September 9).

She was recognised for her unwavering commitment and dependability, consistently demonstrating a proactive approach and dedication in the execution of her duties.

Ms. Patterson was selected from a field of approximately 100 employees serving in administrative support roles, including secretaries, administrators, and administrative assistants.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., who presented the award, said the recipient was being recognised with much more than a physical trophy.

“You have the distinction of being the first person to receive this honour, bearing the name of a woman who served the Ministry and its Ministers. It is something to be proud of, and it is something to see as a standard that must be upheld, and to motivate others who are looking on,” he affirmed.

The Minister emphasised that Ms. Patterson has the distinction of being the inaugural standard-bearer for the prestigious award.

“It means that you have charted the path for others to want to be like you and to be an example… that’s an inspiration. The lady [for whom] this award is [named] served with honour and distinction. You [also] serve with honour and distinction,” Mr. Charles told the awardee.

In her remarks, Acting Permanent Secretary, Dione Jennings, noted that while only one recipient was announced, every finalist should view the occasion as an achievement in itself.

“Your selection affirms that your professionalism, dependability, and commitment have been seen, appreciated, and valued. Your work provides essential support to our operations, strengthens institutional effectiveness, and contributes significantly to our ability to fulfil our responsibilities to the Jamaican people,” she stated.

In her response, Ms. Patterson expressed both surprise and delight at the honour.

“I’m very surprised… I definitely did not expect it at all. But it’s very much an accomplishment that I am happy and proud of,” the 26-year-old told JIS News.

Ms. Patteron noted that, while her role is not without its challenges, she thoroughly enjoys her work and has grown in confidence through the support of her team members and colleagues.

She also expressed appreciation to Director of the IDT, Maureen Kennedy, for supporting her professional growth and development.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Kennedy, who serves as Ms. Patterson’s immediate supervisor, expressed joy at her selection, noting that the award was well deserved.

“Gabrielle is more than just a secretary… she’s also our IT person. She’s confidential, so she’s an ideal secretary. She’s a very competent worker… we all know that she deserves this award,” Mrs. Kennedy told JIS News, emphasising that Ms. Patterson is among the most outstanding employees within both the IDT and the Ministry.