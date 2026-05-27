IDT Key to Positive Workplace Relations – State Minister Williams

State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams, says the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) has established itself as a key institution in shaping positive workplace relations across Jamaica.

Addressing the IDT Symposium at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew on May 20, State Minister Donovan Williams congratulated the 50 year old institution for its pivotal role in strengthening workplace harmony in Jamaica.

He noted that the Tribunal has effectively fulfilled its mandate of maintaining industrial harmony and stability through decision making protocols carried out in accordance with the law and the principles of fairness.

“A workforce that feels protected, is a workforce that is productive; workers who trust the system contribute more confidently to it. Fifty years stand as a testament to institutional resilience and… enduring belief that disputes between workers and employers need not end in disruption but can be resolved constructively and fairly. My experience is that we have had competent and fair panellists.” Mr. Williams stated.

He shared that the principles of justice, fairness, and workplace harmony form “the foundation of the institution” and “[remain] just as relevant today in a rapidly evolving labour market”.

The State Minister emphasised that as Jamaica enters the future of work – reshaped by new industries, evolving forms of employment, and emerging technologies –the IDT must continue adjudicating disputes while reinforcing “the standards that underpin fair and productive workplaces”.

Mr. Williams encouraged the Tribunal and industry stakeholders to maintain dialogue to “ensure that policy development and decision-making are grounded in research, evidence, and a clear understanding of our national realities”.

He also expressed gratitude to the leadership and staff of the IDT for 50 years of professionalism, impartiality, and dedication, crediting the Tribunal with resolving disputes, protecting livelihoods, and stabilising workplaces.

The State Minister added that he is confident the institution will continue to carry out its mandate effectively as it embarks on its next 50 years.

Mr. Williams reaffirmed the Ministry of Labour’s commitment to supporting the Tribunal’s mandate, noting that industrial harmony is a vital pillar of economic stability and growth.

The symposium was jointly coordinated by the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) and the Mona School of Business and Management, under the theme ‘Promoting Justice, Fairness, and Workplace Harmony’.

Established in 1975 under the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act, the Industrial Disputes Tribunal is a permanent quasi judicial body created to provide an effective mechanism for settling disputes referred by the Minister of Labour and Social Security.