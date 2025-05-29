IDT 50th Anniversary Commemorative Plaque Unveiled

A 50th anniversary commemorative plaque in recognition of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal’s (IDT) contribution to Jamaica’s labour relations framework, was unveiled by Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., on Thursday (May 29).

The unveiling ceremony was held at the IDT’s Ellesmere Road offices in Kingston.

The milestone marks five decades of dedicated service in promoting industrial harmony, justice, and the fair resolution of labour disputes across Jamaica.

In his remarks, Mr. Charles said the IDT has become a platform for every Jamaican to be heard.

“I think that, as a country, we have recognised that the IDT is truly the cornerstone of industrial relations in Jamaica. With the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act establishing it, it is important for us to continue to strengthen it,” he stated.

“Our goal, as we unveil this commemorative plaque, is to look back on all that the IDT has done, to acknowledge the good work that it is doing, and then to look forward to see how we are setting the pathway, to tackle the future of this evolving global landscape, where so much and so many things will start occurring that we could not contemplate,” the Minister added.

Mr. Charles noted that the Ministry remains committed to working alongside the Tribunal to strengthen its capacity and to modernise its operations so that the entity can continue to serve the people effectively.

“Congratulations on what is called the ‘Golden Jubilee’. It’s a milestone that we should not take for granted. As we look towards the future, we have to build on this legacy and not merely just preserve what has been achieved. Rather, it must be that we’re moving forward to shape what is coming next, and to do so in a very deliberate and strategic way,” Mr. Charles said.

Meanwhile, IDT Chairman, Errol Miller, said for five decades, the entity has stood as a beacon of fairness, justice and harmony to temper inevitable tensions that have arisen at the workplace.

“Our mandate has been clear – to offer a neutral, impartial and competent forum for settling disputes between employers and employees, ensuring that justice prevails and that the rights of all parties are respected. The legacy of the IDT is one of resilience and adaptability. We have weathered shifts in economic conditions, changes in labour laws, and evolving dynamics of industrial relations,” he stated.

“Through it all, our core principles of impartiality, professionalism and commitment to justice have remained unshaken. This legacy is a testament to the dedication and expertise of all who have served the Tribunal, past and present, whether as chairpersons, members or supporting staff,” he added.

Mr. Miller noted that the commemorative plaque’s unveiling is symbolic of the IDT’s enduring mission, adding that “it serves as a reminder that the work of the Tribunal is far from over.”

For his part, Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, said the IDT’s 50 years of service is not merely a milestone, but a monumental achievement that speaks to the enduring relevance and impact of the entity on Jamaica’s social and economic fabric.

“The Tribunal has been a vital part of our national development… adjudicating conflicts for the perseverance of peace in the workplace,” Dr. Dunn stated.