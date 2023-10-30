Ideation Sessions for Participants in Young Inventors and Innovators Competition

Ideation Sessions for Participants in Young Inventors and Innovators CompetitionBy: October 30, 2023 ,
The Full Story
Prospective participants in the National Young Inventors and Innovators Competition (YIIC) will benefit from two ideation sessions being organised by the Scientific research Council (SRC).
The sessions, which are open to students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels, are set for October 31 and November 2 at the St. Hilda’s Diocesan High School in St. Ann and on the Zoom platform, respectively.
Speaking with JIS News recently, Technical Information Officer at the SRC, Latanniya Johnson, said the participants will receive assistance with conceptualising and materialising creative solutions.
“We want them to be able to think critically and solve problems using science and technology. They are our future,” Mrs. Johnson said.
The sessions are being held under the theme: ‘Youth-centred Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development.’
Students in the central and western sections of the country can participate in the face-to-face meeting at St. Hilda’s, while those in the eastern end can join the virtual event.
Mrs. Johnson said that groups of up to five persons can participate.
She advised that while invitations have been sent out to educational institutions across Jamaica, interested students can also visit the SRC’s social media platforms for more information on registering.