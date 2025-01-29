IDB Fosters Exchange of Ideas on Best Practices in Project Management

Local and international stakeholders came together on Tuesday (January 28) to share insights on emerging trends and best practices in project management, including the use of technology and automation to streamline processes.

The discussion session, under the theme ‘Best Practices: Driving a Future of Success’, was held during the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Project Executing Unit Awards Ceremony held at the AC by Marriott Hotel in Kingston.

Panellists highlighted the critical role of data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI), team dynamics, and psychological safety in enhancing project outcomes.

Director of the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Maria Thompson Walters, stressed the importance of data in project management.

“I think we underestimate how much information we throw off and what that information can tell us. It can help us to pivot even before we run into a problem,” she noted.

She underscored that effective data management goes beyond mere collection; it involves consolidating and analysing information to advise decision-making and resource allocation effectively.

Senior Director responsible for Major Technology Transformation in the Ministry of National Security, Emil Holgate, echoed this sentiment while advocating for greater integration of AI in project management.

“AI is no longer a futuristic concept. It is something that is here, and we have to embrace it responsibly and efficiently,” he said.

He noted that AI significantly enhances efficiency in risk assessment processes, allowing project managers to analyse risks in seconds rather than hours.

Cross-Cultural Project Manager, Menno Valkenburg who travelled from the Netherlands for the ceremony, added another layer to the conversation by highlighting the human element in project management.

He noted that, with the shift towards remote and hybrid work environments coming out of the COVID-19 experience, “it’s crucial to embrace working online but also to find opportunities to meet physically when possible. That really helps your team collaboration”.

He pointed to the growing recognition of the need for personal interaction in fostering teamwork and achieving project goals.

For his part, Modernisation of the State Senior Specialist at IDB, Benjamin Roseth, brought attention to the concept of psychological safety within teams.

He contended, “Teams perform their best when everyone feels they’re psychologically safe. People will engage more creatively when they feel good about where they are.”

Mr. Roseth stressed that fostering an environment where team members feel secure is essential for maximising productivity and innovation.

During the awards ceremony, several entities were presented with trophies by the IDB in recognition of their level of project execution.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Security Strengthening Project, as well as the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) Boosting Innovation, Growth and Entrepreneurship Ecosystems (BIGEE) programmes, were among the top projects awarded at the ceremony.

Healthcare consulting firm Novamed was also recognised for achievements in project execution.

Each year, the IDB measures the performance of the projects it funds against the agreed targets and key performance indicators.

The organisation also provides tools to aid in tracking the progress of projects and their use of funds.