“I Will Work Even Harder for You” – PM Holness

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Dr. Holness, was today (September 16) sworn in as head of Government for a third consecutive term, pledging to “work even harder” to build a progressive and prosperous country for all Jamaicans.

“I consider it the greatest privilege and I do not take it lightly. The third term is not a laurel to rest upon; it is a summon to continue to serve with vision, wisdom, and integrity, more diligently, more inclusively with even greater urgency. Thank you for your trust. I will honour it by working even harder for you,” he said.

Dr. Holness took the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office during the function presided over by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

The swearing-in ceremony followed the victory of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the General Election held on Wednesday (September 3).

It is his fourth time as Prime Minister and his third consecutive term.

In his address, Dr. Holness thanked the people of Jamaica, noting that he is deeply humbled and grateful to accept the people’s mandate.

He committed to leading an inclusive and consultative Government and vowed to work to eradicate absolute poverty, build an economy that provides opportunities for all, and make Jamaica the safest society in the Caribbean.

“We will restore respect and values and raise a generation that chooses peace over violence, discipline over disorder, and love over hate,” he said.

“We will build a transformative education system that will produce a generation of confident and innovative problem-solvers. We will make Jamaica the most efficient and least corrupt jurisdiction to do business.

We will make Jamaica a socially just and equitable place and we will claim our rightful place among the leading nations of the world,” he further pledged.

“This is our destiny, this is our charge, this is our moment. We are a ‘likkle but tallawah’ place, and with faith, with unity, with vision and with work and prayers, we will conquer our challenges and fulfil the potential of our blessed nation,” he said.

Dr. Holness extended his hand to leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, to work together in the national interest.

“Mark, let us partner together to complete the work we started in making Jamaica a republic. I look forward to continuing the work with all stakeholders – the national partnership council, the church, unions, youth, the business community and civil society generally,” he said.

The Governor-General congratulated Dr. Holness, noting that “you are once again called to lead with clarity, conviction, and compassion, to ensure that… no Jamaican is left behind at any time”.

“You carry the hopes of a people who desire a society that is safer, a society that is more inclusive, more prosperous, and more just. In a world of shifting global realities, economic pressures and social change, the task ahead is great but so, too, is the opportunity to shape a Jamaica that rises above its challenges,” the Governor-General stated.

He pointed out that the future of Jamaica is not the burden of leaders alone but a shared national responsibility.

“Each citizen, each institution, each community must recommit to building the Jamaica that we desire,” the Governor-General expressed.

The formal installation of the Prime Minister will be followed by the swearing-in of the Cabinet Ministers on Wednesday (September 17) and Members of the Houses of Parliament on Thursday (September 18).

Final results from the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) confirm that the JLP secured 35 Parliamentary seats, while the People’s National Party won 28 seats.

Dr. Holness was first sworn into office in 2011, following the resignation of former Prime Minister, Hon. Bruce Golding.

He again took the oath of office in 2016 and 2020, when his party won the General Election.