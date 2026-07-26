‘I Love Jamaica’ Is 2026 Festival Song

‘I Love Jamaica’ by dBurnz is the 2026 Jamaica Festival Song.

The patriotic tune took the coveted title at the grand finale of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition held on Saturday (July 25) at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St. Andrew.

It will anchor celebrations for the country’s 64th anniversary of Independence this year.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, presented the artiste with the grand prize of $3 million along with the winning trophy.

The Clarendon native, whose given name is Melbourne Douglas, also won the sectional prize for Best Performer, taking home an additional $200,000.

Music educator Ovando Levy secured the second spot with his entry ‘Jamaica School (Bingi Ling)’, walking away with $600,000, while Aba Jones placed third with ‘Teet A Fi Me’, receiving $300,000.

Chief Judge and veteran festival song winner, Roy Rayon, noted that the winning song should embody the spirit and celebration of independence.

“The festival song is supposed to be the pulse, the metronome of the independence celebrations so we are looking for a song that dances, a song that has lyrics that are relevant, a song that the entire population can coalesce around,” he said.

Minister Grange commended all nine finalists for their outstanding efforts. “I want to big up all nine contestants and say to them it has been a good experience for you so even if your song is not the winning song, you are still a winner,” she said.

She noted that the momentum will carry into 2027, which will be a milestone year for Jamaica’s independence as the country will mark 65 years.

“It will also be the last Grand Gala before we build out the new stadium,” she said.

Reflecting on the 60-year history of the Festival Song Competition, Minister Grange said “it has been a wonderful journey and has exposed many Jamaican talents.”

Past contestants included reggae icons Bob Marley and Rita Marley.

Organised annually by the Ministry through the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), the Festival Song Competition serves as a cornerstone of the national independence festivities leading up to Independence Day on August 6.

The grand finale also featured a guest performance by Reggae artiste Duane Stephenson.

Jamaica is observing 64 years of Independence this year under the theme: ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’.