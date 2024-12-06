‘I am Able’ Initiative Launched

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, on Tuesday (December 3) officially launched the ‘I am Able’ Initiative, which he described as an empowering programme designed to bridge the gap between the potential and opportunity for persons with disabilities.

The launch took place during a trade show and concert, hosted by the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCDP) in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security at the Police Officers Club in Kingston.

Thirteen wheelchairs and 10 white canes were handed out to individuals. In addition, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) partnered with the JCPD to present care packages to 37 children.

“We celebrate, not just the resilience and strength of individuals with disabilities but the power of unity and inclusion in our society. Through this initiative, we will provide life-changing assistive aids and devices, ensuring that every person has access to the support they need to live with greater independence, confidence and dignity,” Dr. Dunn said.

He emphasised that the I Am Able Initiative is not solely about providing physical aids but also about creating a society where people of all abilities are valued, respected and empowered.

Several members of the disabled community participated in the trade show and concert, which Dr. Dunn said represented more than just a celebration.

He maintained that it was a marketplace and vibrant platform where persons with disabilities and those without, come together to showcase their businesses, creativity and their talents.

“It is about breaking down the barriers that too often divide us and replacing them with bridges that connect us. I am deeply moved and inspired by the creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit on display,” the State Minister said.

“We are witnessing extraordinary stories of courage, innovation and determination. Persons with disabilities are not merely recipients of help; they are also contributors to our economy, our culture and our society. They are artists, business owners, creators, thinkers and leaders,” Dr. Dunn added.

Several advocates and members of the disabled community attended the event, which was themed ‘Inclusion in Action: Connecting Communities for a Better Tomorrow’.