Hydel Cumberland High School Officially Launched

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, on Monday (September 7), officially launched Hydel Cumberland High School in St. Catherine, coinciding with the start of the 2026/27 academic year.

The institution was established through the strategic merger of Hydel High School and Cumberland High School in the parish.

Speaking during the launch ceremony at the Cumberland campus in Portmore, St. Catherine, Dr. Morris Dixon emphasised that the merger will preserve and build on the rich legacy of both founding institutions.

“It’s important to note that this merger does not in any way mean the erasure of either institution. Both schools have strong histories, and we have to maintain that as we move forward. So our goal is to bring the best of two proud traditions together… building a new institution capable of achieving even more,” the Minister said.

She expressed confidence that the merger offers the best opportunity for students, as it will enable more effective use of the resources available at the Cumberland facility.

Senator Morris Dixon noted that the Cumberland campus, with a capacity of 1,200 students, was underutilised, enrolling just over 300 students.

Conversely, the Minister pointed out that the Hydel campus, which serves 600 students, was facing infrastructure challenges despite the Government having assumed responsibility for its secondary-level operations.

“Rather than maintaining duplicated administrative and support structures or undertaking significant new infrastructure expenditure elsewhere, we have an opportunity to bring resources together and direct more of them towards teaching, learning, and student development,” Dr. Morris Dixon reasoned.

Highlighting investments at the newly merged institution, the Minister noted that $70 million has already been invested in upgrading the electrical system.

Additionally, plans are in place to modernise the home economics laboratory to world-class standards, reinforcing the school’s position as a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centre of excellence.

Further improvements will focus on upgrading the sports facilities and expanding the car park to support an increased complement of teaching staff.

Principal of Hydel Cumberland High School, Carlon Pitt, assured stakeholders that academics remain at the forefront of the institution’s agenda, announcing a series of immediate curriculum enhancements.

“I am pleased to report that a comprehensive timetable has already been formulated, providing our students with broader opportunities and stronger academic pathways,” he said.

Mr. Pitt further announced the introduction of a traditional sixth-form programme, marking a first for the campus, which previously offered only a technical sixth form.

The Principal also stated that science subject offerings have been expanded, and plans are under way to establish an agricultural laboratory.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for St. Catherine South Eastern, Dr. Alfred Dawes, commended the stakeholders who have supported the vision for the newly merged institution.

“What we are seeing here today is not a subtraction; there is no loss. It is a multiplication. More value for the school, more value for the students, and more value for Portmore,” he stated.