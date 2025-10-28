Hurricane Shelters Will Remain Open as Long as Needed – Minister Mckenzie

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie says all designated hurricane shelters will remain open for as long as they are needed to facilitate persons affected by the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Providing an update at a press briefing at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in Kingston, on October 28, Minister McKenzie informed that close to 15,000 Jamaicans are so far being accommodated in shelters across the island.

“It is safe to say that our shelters have seen increased numbers. We also notice there are communities where residents have created makeshift shelters [and], in most cases, we were able to get limited supplies to those persons within those shelters,” he said

He noted further that no shelter is to be closed to the public unless instructions are given by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

“No shelters can be closed unless those instructions come from myself as the Minister or from ODPEM…once the shelters are designated by law as shelters then the responsibility of the shelters is vested in the Municipal Cooperation and ODPEM,” he stated.

Minister Mckenzie pointed out that all shelters, including schools, will be returned to the condition in which they were received once their designation as a hurricane shelter is lifted.

“It is the requirement that once the school is handed over the government, in terms of the Disaster Risk Management Act, takes possession and the commitment given is that once the shelter once the shelter is handed back, it is handed in almost the same condition that the school gave it to be used as a shelter,” he said

“If a school experiences damage because it was used as a shelter, the requisite resources will be found to ensure that the repairs are undertaken,” he added.

The official Support Jamaica website, developed by the Government of Jamaica to coordinate relief and recovery efforts for those affected by passage of Hurricane Melissa, can be accessed at supportjamaica.gov.jm.