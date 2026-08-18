Hurricane-Affected Elderslie Primary School 95 Per Cent Restored Ahead of New Academic Year

Elderslie Primary and Infant School in St. Elizabeth is 95 per cent complete following a nearly $70-million investment to restore the hurricane-damaged institution ahead of the start of the 2026/27 academic year in September.

The school was among several institutions severely affected when Hurricane Melissa swept through St. Elizabeth, with the roofs of its classroom blocks extensively damaged and its administrative block completely destroyed.

In response, the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information allocated between $60 million and $70 million for repairs, with Elderslie Primary and Infant School emerging as one of the most advanced reconstruction projects among the affected institutions.

During a tour of the school on Monday (August 17), Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry, Senator Marlon Morgan, told JIS News that he was pleased with both the quality of the work and the pace at which it is progressing.

“It is just about 95 per cent completed, with just a few minor tweaks to bring the work to completion. That includes some painting and, of course, their play area, which is to be appropriately decked out to facilitate the recreation of our youngsters,” he outlined.

Senator Morgan added that the scope of work also included asphalting of the school’s main open area, which will serve multiple purposes, including recreational activities for students.

He commended the contractor for remaining responsive throughout the project, noting that the Ministry places a strong emphasis on ensuring value for money in every investment made in the nation’s education infrastructure.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that, based on current progress, the school is on track to be ready for the start of the 2026/27 academic year, a development that is expected to bring relief and excitement to teachers, students and parents.

“It is a delight that we are where we are now. Considerable work has gone on. We can have a very bright, optimistic and encouraging September morning as we receive our youngsters and, indeed, the teachers for the start of the new school year,” Senator Morgan further stated.

Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth North Western, Andrew Morris, also identified the school’s water storage capacity as an area requiring attention.

He committed to working with Principal, Robert Wallace, to enhance the institution’s water storage and harvesting capabilities.

Mr. Morris indicated that improving the school’s water-storage capacity would better serve its student population while enhancing the institution’s ability to support residents of Elderslie and neighbouring communities.

In the meantime, Mr. Wallace said he was “deeply appreciative” of the wide-ranging support extended to the school throughout the recovery process.

“We are now in a position that we can launch the new school year, confident that the facilities are in place to facilitate our learning and teaching,” he stated.

The back-to-school tour formed part of the Ministry’s assessment of reconstruction and repair works under way at several schools across St. Elizabeth.

The tour also included visits to Glen Stuart Primary and Infant School and Maggotty High School, where rehabilitation efforts are progressing.