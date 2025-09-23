| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Hundreds Participate in Hellshire Bay Beach Cleanup

By: Shanna K. Salmon, September 23, 2025
Environment
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Manager, Natural Resource Management and Environment Planning (NRMEP), Urban Development Corporation (UDC), Sean Townsend (left), with (from second left): Chief Executive Officer/Government Town Planner, National Environmental and Planning Agency (NEPA), Leonard Francis; Director of NRMEP, Loriann Harris; Environmental Coordinator, Sara Simpson, Director, NRMEP and Manager, Ecosystems Management Branch, NEPA, Monique Curtis (front), after they removed several bags of garbage from the Hellshire Bay Beach, in St. Catherine, on September 21, to commemorate International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025.
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Several volunteers working together to remove debris from the Hellshire Bay Beach in St. Catherine during a major beach cleanup organised by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) in partnership with the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), on September 21, to commemorate International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025.
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Volunteers collect garbage at Hellshire Bay Beach in St. Catherine on Sunday, September 21, as part of activities organised in observance of International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025.

The Full Story

More than 200 volunteers participated in the cleanup of the Hellshire Bay Beach in St. Catherine, on Sunday (September 21), to commemorate International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025.

The activity, done in partnership with the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) focused on removing debris from the shoreline and raising awareness about the importance of protecting Jamaica’s coastal resources.

Environmental Coordinator, UDC, Lori-Ann Harris, told JIS News that she was encouraged by the turnout and the support received for the cleanup.

“Though our event was held on the Sunday after the official ICC Day, it was really encouraging to see that those persons who came out hit the ground running and immersed themselves in the task at hand,” said Ms. Harris.

Participants collected and bagged significant quantities of waste, including plastics and other debris, contributing to the preservation of the marine environment and creating opportunities for recycling.

Ms. Harris noted that the group, which included students, community groups, Corporate Jamaica, NEPA and UDC staff was able to transform the beach by 11:00 a.m.

“I was especially pleased that passers-by stopped to see what the excitement was about and, on the spot, asked if they could join us. That speaks volumes to who we are as a people and gives me hope for that when we rally together as Jamaicans, our sense of community can really make a difference in the fight against environmental degradation,” Ms. Harris said.

The cleanup was supported by music, giveaways, and interactive educational moments, making the event both impactful and enjoyable.

Last Updated: September 23, 2025