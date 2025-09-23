Hundreds Participate in Hellshire Bay Beach Cleanup

More than 200 volunteers participated in the cleanup of the Hellshire Bay Beach in St. Catherine, on Sunday (September 21), to commemorate International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025.

The activity, done in partnership with the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) focused on removing debris from the shoreline and raising awareness about the importance of protecting Jamaica’s coastal resources.

Environmental Coordinator, UDC, Lori-Ann Harris, told JIS News that she was encouraged by the turnout and the support received for the cleanup.

“Though our event was held on the Sunday after the official ICC Day, it was really encouraging to see that those persons who came out hit the ground running and immersed themselves in the task at hand,” said Ms. Harris.

Participants collected and bagged significant quantities of waste, including plastics and other debris, contributing to the preservation of the marine environment and creating opportunities for recycling.

Ms. Harris noted that the group, which included students, community groups, Corporate Jamaica, NEPA and UDC staff was able to transform the beach by 11:00 a.m.

“I was especially pleased that passers-by stopped to see what the excitement was about and, on the spot, asked if they could join us. That speaks volumes to who we are as a people and gives me hope for that when we rally together as Jamaicans, our sense of community can really make a difference in the fight against environmental degradation,” Ms. Harris said.

The cleanup was supported by music, giveaways, and interactive educational moments, making the event both impactful and enjoyable.