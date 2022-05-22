Hundreds Of Young Persons Empowered by Jamaica 4-H Clubs (JIS)

Story Highlights
- Hundreds of young people have been empowered with scholarships, placement on lands, training, certification and agricultural technology over the past year, by the Jamaica 4-H Clubs.
- The Executive Director added that under their youth-led Agricultural Enterprise Development Programme, 980 new farmers were empowered in the sector with various types of support, stressing that enabling young farmers “is an important strategy for food security and productivity”.
- Its mission is to mobilise, educate and train young people in agricultural, homemaking, leadership, and social skills, which will prepare them for or influence them into careers in agriculture and agro-related occupations. The movement seeks to provide a cadre of trained young leaders, capable of contributing to national development.
According to Executive Director of the 4-H Clubs, Dr. Ronald Blake, during the period, they established 346 school gardens, geared at not only providing food for the institutions but to serve as “laboratory models” for the teaching of agriculture and biological science.
“They are the major source of information for boys and girls doing agriculture at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level,” Dr. Blake said, while addressing the recent staging of the 4-H Cubs’ National Achievement Exposition, held at the Denbigh Showground in Clarendon.
He said through the Clubs’ Agriculture Technology and Integration Programme, more than 12,000 youth were “impacted”, and from a collaborative effort with the HEART/NSTA Trust, 757 youth farmers have been “assessed as competent” at the National Vocational Qualification (NQV) Level 2.
Dr. Blake noted that the organisation is on a food diversification programme, to ensure food security.
“We have to get all the foods that are available to us, and bring them to the table, so that those foods that are under threat will be replaced by the new foods and the reintroduced foods that we are making available,” he told the audience.
The Jamaica 4-H Clubs is the leading youth training organisation with more than 105,000 members across Jamaica. It provides various training opportunities to young persons between the ages of five and 35 years. Clubs are found in schools, churches, communities, and special youth facilities.
