Hundreds of Young Musicians to Take Part in Marching Band Explosion July 6

More than 600 young musicians from across Jamaica will converge at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall, St. James, on Sunday, July 6, for the annual Marching Band Explosion.

These youngsters are part of 11 of Jamaica’s top marching bands that will be participating in the major national showcase, organised by the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ), St. James Chapter.

It is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.

The elite lineup includes the Trelawny All Stars (Trelawny); Maroon Town and Montego Bay Ravers (St. James); Eagle Star, Mighty Flyers, Island Drummerz and Fire United (St. Catherine); and Eastern Rangers, Cavaliers, Southern Strikers, and Waterhouse Steppers (Kingston).

During the launch of the event at Dreams Rose Hall Resort & Spa in St. James on Saturday, June 21, Regional Director of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) Western, Claudette Bryan, said the event is a celebration of music, youth talent and community transformation.

“This year, we decided we were going to go one notch higher and call this a marching band explosion [because] we want to heighten the marching band programme right across Jamaica,” Mrs. Bryan explained.

She pointed out that each band will perform for 15 minutes and must also play the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) Olympic anthem, which runs for one minute and 27 seconds. The performance of this anthem is connected to a special $150,000 cash prize sponsored by the JOA, which serves as the title sponsor for this year’s event.

Mrs. Bryan indicated that the bands will each receive $150,000 for participation, plus an additional $100,000 for transportation assistance, totalling $250,000 per band.

Additionally, she said prize money of $100,000 each is available for the most disciplined band, best dressed band, and band with the best leader.

“So, we desire to pour more money into the bands and to cause them to continue to flourish and to grow,” Mrs. Bryan noted.

For her part, President of the LMAJ, St. James Chapter, Suzette Ramdanie-Linton, noted that the marching band initiative is just one of the many ways the St. James Chapter gives back to the community.

She pointed out that the Chapter, which has charitable status, also engages in essay competitions, street-feeding programmes and other outreach efforts to assist at-risk youth, among other vulnerable individuals.

In the meantime, Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Dwight Crawford, expressed his continued support for the event, stating that indicators are showing that Jamaica needs more initiatives like this to teach children proper principles and faith.

“This event is a good thing. Jamaica needs more people like you (organisers) and I declare success on this event,” he said.

For his part, JOA President, Christopher Samuda, pointed to the entity’s commitment to youth development through this partnership with the organisations, such as the LMAJ.

Mr. Samuda said the event is not just of music and drumbeats but represents the human will, capacity, and spirit that adults must nurture in young people.

The event, which originated as a parish-based competition in 2018, has grown into a musical spectacle. Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event resumed in 2023 with renewed purpose and wider participation.

This year’s event is set to be its biggest iteration yet.