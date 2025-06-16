Hundreds of Small Farmers to Benefit from JSIF-Funded Projects

Hundreds of small farmers, including women and youth, are slated to benefit from millions of dollars in essential supplies and equipment to strengthen the resilience of their agricultural enterprises.

The support is being provided under two initiatives being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) under its Second Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI II).

The interventions, namely the Income Generation for Women and Youth Project and the Hurricane Beryl Recovery Project, were officially launched during a ceremony at the Bodles Research Station in St. Catherine on Thursday (June 12) where supplies were handed over to farmers involved in broiler production, backyard gardening, and fisheries operations.

Collectively, these efforts are aimed at boosting food production, safeguarding livelihoods, and enhancing the long-term sustainability of Jamaica’s rural economy.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, welcomed the support from JSIF, which he noted, will boost production in key areas of the sector such as vegetable lines, apiculture, and fisheries.

He underscored that from the programmes, individuals will be able to help drive the island’s food security, to ensure that the country is not only able to feed itself, but that “we can also satisfy the external demand that is out there for Jamaican produce”.

A total of 1,100 beneficiaries will receive assistance for broiler production, pig production and fisheries operations under phase two of the Income Generation for Women and Youth Project.

The $230.3-million initiative is targeted at persons who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 4,500 beneficiaries involved in layer and broiler production, crop production, apiculture, backyard gardening, and fisheries operations, benefited from phase one of the project, which was undertaken between 2022 and 2024 at a cost of $129.3 million.

Meanwhile, under the Hurricane Beryl Recovery Project, $145.6 million has been invested into supporting recovery and strengthening the resilience of rural agricultural enterprises impacted by the storm.

The project will assist approximately 750 beneficiaries.

Both projects, totalling $375.9 million, are targeting approximately 6,350 farmers, fisherfolk and backyard gardeners, including women, youth and persons with disabilities.