Hundreds of Residents to Benefit from Water Supply System in Lapland, St. James

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda, officially commissioned a new $23-million water supply system in the Lapland District of Catadupa, St. James, on June 4.

The project, implemented by Rural Water Supply Limited, features a 20,000-gallon storage capacity, powered entirely by solar energy.

It is designed to serve approximately 1,000 residents in Lapland, Belfont and other surrounding areas.

Mr. Samuda stated that the investment is part of a broader commitment by the Government to improve access to potable water in underserved and rural communities.

“The residents that will benefit from this are no less important than those who are complaining about water shortages in the city of Montego Bay,” said Mr. Samuda.

“It also has an economic element, because it will unlock economic activity in southern St. James,” he added.

The Minister indicated that the Government plans to invest billions of dollars over the next five years, specifically into water supply for rural as well as urban communities.

“Everyone in Jamaica must have this precious commodity, and we are working around the clock to ensure we close the gaps in line with our vision 2030 commitment,” Mr. Samuda explained.

“Every household must have access to potable water, access to sewerage, and every farmer must have access to irrigation,” he added.

He outlined that over the past nine years, water supply has been improved for 350,000 Jamaicans, with an additional 38,000 targeted for improvement this year.

In the meantime, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (West), Hon. Homer Davis, underscored the advantage of the solar-powered system.

He pointed out that it can operate independently of the electrical grid, thus ensuring continued water supply, even during power outages, for Lapland and its environs.

“What I would appeal to you residents is to take care of the system,” Mr. Davis urged.

Mr. Davis, who is also Member of Parliament for the area, also revealed that several projects, valued at approximately $1.25 billion, are slated to be rolled out in the constituency over the next two to three years, and this is expected to increase potable water access to 70 per cent.

Among the upcoming initiatives is the Cambridge Water Supply project, which will be supported through funding from the Caribbean Development Bank, he added.

For his part, Chairman of the Rural Water Supply Limited, Omar Sweeney, reaffirmed the agency’s mission to deliver sustainable water and sanitation solutions across the country.

Mr. Sweeney confirmed Phase Two of the Spring Garden water supply and the Maroon Town water supply as the next projects on their agenda for the parish.