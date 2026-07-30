Hundreds of Residents in St. Mary Receive Free Medical and Dental Services

Hundreds of residents of Gayle and surrounding communities in St. Mary have benefited from free medical and dental services through a humanitarian mission spearheaded by faith-based non-profit organisation Zion Care International.

The initiative, held from July 20 to 24 under the theme, ‘Compassion in Action, Health for All’, was organised in partnership with the Jamaica Medical Foundation and the National Healthcare Foundation, an arm of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Services were provided at Tacky High School in Gayle, St. Mary, and Steer Town Primary and Junior High School in St. Ann by a team of approximately 30 international healthcare professionals from the United States, several of whom are members of the Jamaican diaspora.

Between 600 and 700 persons, including children and the elderly, received free healthcare services during the outreach in Western St. Mary.

The mission offered general medical consultations, back-to-school medicals, dental cleanings, extractions, fillings, paediatric dentistry, specialist medical care, and health education and wellness support.

Persons who accessed dental services also received toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss to encourage proper oral hygiene practices.

Managing Director of Zion Care Jamaica, Javon Butler, said the organisation’s work is rooted in the belief that access to healthcare is a fundamental human right.

“We believe that access to healthcare is not just a right but a basic human right… Zion Care is faith-based… we’re all Christians and we believe in service. It’s not just about going to church on Sunday but actively giving back [to the community],” he said.

Mr. Butler noted that the outreach also highlights the importance of improving access to dental healthcare in rural communities.

“What we’ve done over the years is identify these communities with the intention of bringing this service to improve their quality of life,” he said.

He pointed out that many persons underestimate the impact oral health has on overall well-being.

“Most persons are not aware that oral health is very important because what goes in your mouth enters your system,” Mr. Butler said.

He added that, beyond the significant financial relief provided to residents, the programme also fosters meaningful cultural exchange and professional collaboration.

“It is an active mission of bringing healthcare but also cultural exchange,” Mr. Butler said.

“Through these programmes, persons are educated and uplifted. The quality of our dentistry is improved by our collaboration with students from the University of Technology Jamaica [and] the University of The West Indies,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the organisation measures the impact of the initiative by the positive responses from beneficiaries.

“Our success is just the smiles… we see and we hear the testimonies… so when we see that we know that we’re doing a good job,” Mr. Butler said.

Chairman of Zion Care International, Reverend Dr. Craig Brown, led the annual mission, which forms part of the organisation’s ongoing efforts to improve access to quality healthcare for underserved communities, while strengthening partnerships with local health institutions.