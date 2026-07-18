Hundreds of New Reports Processed by OCA in 2025

The Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA) received and processed a total of 886 new reports in 2025, representing an 11 per cent increase relative to the previous year.

This information is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2025, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on June 30.

“Of these reports, 442 involved females and 415 involved males, with 29 reports where the sex was unknown. Children aged 12 to 15 years accounted for the largest number of reports (306), followed by the unknown category (172) and the 7 to 11 age cohort (166),” the report stated.

The report noted that of the total reports received, neglect of duty accounted for the largest (344), followed by the ‘other’ category (281), which includes matters pertaining to guardianship, financial assistance, and custody, and reports of physical abuse (244). Regarding the origin of reports, the National Children’s Registry accounted for the majority (482).

The OCA also continued its involvement in court and with out-of-court proceedings to safeguard the best interests of children.

“Of the total 886 files processed, 615 were recommended to the Investigations, Inspections and Compliance Division by the Legal/Policy Unit. The Division completed a total of 630 investigations along with supporting Investigation Reports, including pre-existing complaints,” the report stated.

The Document further noted that inspections were also carried out at 22 government and private child-care facilities, as well as juvenile remand and correctional centres, to ensure compliance with the Child Care and Protection Act, 2004.

In addition, the ‘SafeSpot’, Jamaica’s national child and teen helpline, recorded increased usage, receiving 7,400 child contacts during the review period. This was a 115 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

The OCA provides legal, educational, investigative, consultative, regulatory,

administrative, and advisory services to ensure that children’s best interests are upheld by relevant authorities.