Hundreds of JPs Graduate from Justice Training Institute

Since 2023, the Justice Training Institute (JTI) has graduated more than 1,900 Justices of the Peace (JPs), in preparation for meeting the needs of the justice sector.

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 3).

He also noted that for the period 2024/2025, 364 JPs participated in 16 targeted online training sessions.

“This period also witnessed 85 JPs being trained as Lay Magistrates, with 320 JPs receiving specialised training. Since 2016, the Institute has trained more than 2,000 JPs.

Almost 200 justice sector workers also participated in the online course entitled, ‘Identifying and Interacting with Child Trafficking Victims’,” Mr. Chuck said.

The Institute has also started a rebranding exercise, with a new logo and a new motto – ‘Training for Performance Excellence’.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chuck informed that for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, plans are under way to reintroduce the popular Court Reporting Programme.

He mentioned that the 2023 donation of 15 stenography machines and 15 laptops to the Institute has fortified its technology readiness to deliver this programme.

Mr. Chuck said the donation is part of project activities under the Global Affairs Canada-funded So-JUST (Social Justice) project, which is being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme in Jamaica, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and the Court Administration Division of Jamaica.