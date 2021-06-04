Hundreds Of Jamaicans To Be Reached By VSD Through Virtual Sensitisation Sessions

The Victim Services Division (VSD) is slated to reach more than a thousand Jamaicans through virtual sensitisation efforts on matters relating to Child Abuse and Domestic Violence.

Special emphasis is being placed on highlighting the vulnerability of persons who become victims of abuse and crime during childhood, as a form of preventative action.

Executive Director of the VSD, Osbourne Bailey, said the effort at sensitisation is critical and forms part of the mandate of the Division.

For Child Month, the Division was slated to speak to more than 1,000 persons through some churches to become sensitive to domestic violence and child abuse issues. “We find that an alliance with the church is an important alliance to advance the witness victim care machinery in Jamaica,” Mr. Bailey said.

He also said because the session is virtual, it makes it easier for the team at the VSD to reach a larger number of persons.

“So far for previous sensitisations, we have looked at children particularly; we have looked at general stress in families caused by crime and so on with a particular Church, stemming from an incident in their community. We have also looked at intimate partner violence and already we would have done some training there,” he noted.

Mr. Bailey was speaking at a recent virtual JIS ‘Think Tank’, which focused on the work of the VSD.

In addition to the approach taken through the island’s church network, the VSD has also prioritised other important groups as part of facilitating victim care.

“We also have a parental support programme, because, again, we recognise the need for parents to be part of the machinery to prevent crime and victims being produced. There is a psycho-educational process that we have developed to help foster an appreciation for the impact of crime on victims,” Mr. Bailey noted.

As the Division continues its focus on prevention, an eight-part animation series designed to target children has been developed to target complex issues that affect them.

“We recognise that there is a need to focus on children and prevention. Animation and play are the language of children. You can teach complex concepts in both. These animations which are currently being broadcast on television and in Mega Mart stores across the island address abduction, dealing with bullying, trafficking in persons and many other issues,” Mr. Bailey explained.

With locations across the island, the VSD has prioritised the needs of children by not only ensuring access to counselling services for children but also child-friendly spaces.

“I should also add that we do have a play therapy space in every office in the country where children can specifically get counselling services. We would like to make it very clear that the services at the VSD, as comprehensive as they are, they are free. The Ministry of Justice provides the service free of charge,” Mr. Bailey said.

“They are of the highest quality and we have very strict policies of confidentiality. So, persons do not need to be afraid to step up to us. Persons can come to the police or through the courts but they can also visit any of our parish offices. We have one in every parish capital with the exception of St. Elizabeth, where the office is located in Santa Cruz,” he added.

To learn more about the offerings of the VSD, persons can visit moj.gov.jm or call 888-VICTIMS (888-842-8467).