Hundreds Of Housing Solutions For East Portland

Story Highlights An estimated sum of $3.84 billion is to be spent for the development of housing solutions in the constituency of East Portland.

Member of Parliament for the area, Ann-Marie Vaz, made the announcement during her contribution to the 2019/20 Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 3).

Mrs. Vaz informed that based on discussions with the National Land Agency and the National Housing Trust (NHT), some 131 acres of land at Norwich/Passley Gardens, opposite the College of Agriculture, Science & Education (CASE) have been identified to develop 300 housing solutions, including serviced lots, studios and two- bedroom houses.

“The preliminary professional procurement has started with a projected construction date for November 2020,” she said.

Mrs. Vaz also announced that the existing Passley Gardens unfinished subdivision will also be part of the work to be undertaken by the NHT, which will see to the completion of roads, water and drainage in exchange for unsold lots in the subdivision.

“This will benefit persons who bought and built homes and have been suffering for years. This major announcement will allow for public servants and ordinary citizens to access affordable housing, and now live and work in Portland,” she said.