Hundreds in St. Mary and St. Ann Receive Free Dental and Health Care at ‘1000 Smiles’ Fair

More than 500 residents from Boscobel in St. Mary and surrounding communities, including St. Ann, accessed free dental and health services during the recent Great Shape! Inc. 1000 Smiles Health Fair Extravaganza.

The event, hosted recently at Boscobel Primary and Infant School, was a collaborative effort involving Beaches Ocho Rios, the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA), Sandals Foundation, and Great Shape! Inc 1000 Smiles.

The fair offered a wide range of free services for adults and children, including medical checkups for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, prostate health, and HIV.

General health consultations were available on-site, with medical doctors attending to numerous individuals throughout the event.

Additionally, clothing donations were facilitated through the Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation.

A major highlight of the outreach was free dental care, which included cleanings, fillings, and extractions for community members.

Great Shape! Inc. also applied dental sealants to children’s molars – an essential preventative measure to protect young teeth from cavities and long-term decay.

Among the beneficiaries expressing gratitude for the services was Tashina Brown, a caregiver in the infant department at the school, who had her damaged front tooth repaired after 21 years.

“It was chipped when I fell… [and] I had always thought about getting it done, but it was expensive. So I [was] very happy [for] the fair,” she shared.

Another beneficiary, Sydonie Blair, said she attended the event after being invited by a friend.

Ms. Blair praised the affordability and quality of the dental care, noting that such services are often expensive locally.

Several ministries, departments, and agencies participated in the fair, offering essential services to residents, who took full advantage of the opportunity.

Among those represented were the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Registrar General’s Department, Legal Aid Council, Tax Administration Jamaica, and the Restorative Justice Programme.

Principal of Boscobel Primary, Sophia Wilmot, noted that the community turnout was encouraging, highlighting the importance of the health services provided.

“A lot of the people were just happy that they were able to get services that they would, otherwise, have to pay for. Also, they were happy that the fair came to their community and [that they] never had to go out,” she indicated.

“The children’s day was also incorporated. So I want to thank [Beaches Ocho Rios] for always supporting the school. [They] helped us to give the children and community a wonderful experience,” Ms. Wilmot added.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Executive at Sandals, Lyndsay Isaacs, indicated that the fair was designed as a “one-stop shop” for wellness, legal support, and fun.

She emphasised the value of the initiative as a holistic community outreach effort with strong support from public entities, corporate sponsors and volunteers.

“We are very happy to make the impact on our community, and this is just our way of giving back to our community as often as possible,” Mrs. Isaacs stated.

For his part, Executive Director for Great Shape! Inc, Joseph Wright, said a team of 50 trained dental professionals from the United States, Canada, and Jamaica provided services at the fair, with sponsorship from the Sandals Foundation.

He indicated that the initiative’s focus on education and long-term oral health resonated with the participants.