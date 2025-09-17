Hundreds Gather at King’s House as Dr. Holness Sworn In for Third Straight Term

As Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, was sworn in on Tuesday (September 16), hundreds of ordinary Jamaicans were among those gathered on the lawns of Kings House in Kingston to witness the historic occasion.

The swearing-in ceremony followed the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) victory in the September 3 General Election.

Dr. Holness took the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office for the fourth time on Tuesday, during the ceremony presided over by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

The momentous occasion in the nation’s history was witnessed by hundreds of jubilant Jamaicans who had travelled from both nearby and distant parishes to be part of the celebration.

Several attendees told JIS News that they had travelled from the parishes of Manchester, Clarendon, St. Thomas, and St. Catherine to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Cecil Lodge, who hails from Clarendon, indicated that he was determined to be a witness to history.

“[Dr. Holness is the] first Prime Minister in the Jamaica Labour Party to win a third term… so that’s history,” he declared.

Similar sentiments were shared by Fabian Shaw, who is from south Manchester.

“I think what the Prime Minister has done overall, he has done a good job… and I think he’s going to do an [even] greater job in the third term. So I [had] to be a part of it. This is my first time at a swearing-in… [and] I wanted to be a part of the experience,” he said.

While sharing their excitement about Dr. Holness’s third consecutive term, attendees expressed hope that Jamaica, under his stewardship, will continue to progress. In particular, they are hopeful that the Prime Minister and his Administration will focus on key areas such as crime reduction and infrastructure development.

St. Andrew resident, Audrey Brown, noted that “[while] crime is down… I would like it to go right down to zero”.

Fellow parishioner, Jerome Nola, similarly expressed hope that crime will remain one of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister.

“[He] is doing a lot now, [but] I would want to see him bring down crime more… to zero… and help young people to get a head start in life,” Mr. Nola stated.

When asked about her priority expectations for the new Government, Charmaine Jones from St. Andrew North Eastern noted, “Crime was the most important one, and he, the Prime Minister, has taken it down; I’d like to see it go down further.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Lodge highlighted continued infrastructural development as his primary area of focus for the new Administration, which he urged to “continue the development of the country”.

Mr. Shaw is similarly hopeful that the new Government will continue key social programmes and infrastructural upgrades across the island.

“[The Prime Minister] has done very well. The social housing programme is a plus… the roads and infrastructure… the young people engagement, in terms of the HEART/NSTA Trust and all of those things… [have] been excellent,” he declared.

Colin Wilson, who hails from St. Thomas, shared that his main priorities for the new Administration are healthcare and education.

“[Provide] training for the young people. Make sure they acquire a skill… so they can better themselves and don’t have to depend on [anyone],” he maintained.

Dr. Holness is now serving his fourth term as Prime Minister, marking his third consecutive mandate from Jamaica’s electorate.

He was first sworn in at age 39 in 2011, following the resignation of former Prime Minister, Bruce Golding.

Dr. Holness first served as Prime Minister from October 2011 to January 2012. He subsequently secured victories in the General Elections of 2016, 2020, and 2025, retaining the nation’s top post in Government for three consecutive terms.