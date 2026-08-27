Hundreds Attend Health Fair at Ocho Rios Primary School

Hundreds of people turned out at Ocho Rios Primary School in St Ann on August 18 to access free medical and dental services provided at the Sandals Foundation’s annual back-to-school health fair.

The initiative, which is part of the Foundation’s commitment to providing care in communities, expanded its dental services through the Sandals-sponsored Great Shape Inc.’s 1000 Smiles Dental Programme, while also offering medical examinations, immunisations, and back-to-school supplies.

Public Relations Manager for Sandals Foundation, Lyndsay Isaacs, said the large turnout highlighted the value and demand for the services, particularly in dental care for children and adults.

“We raised the bar a little bit this year and have increased the dental, so the demand is much stronger, much more appreciated,” she said, noting that the fair is expected to be bigger next year.

Ms. Isaacs noted that families travelled from as far as Montego Bay to access the dental services, which included cleaning, extractions and dental sealants.

For his part, Executive Director of Great Shape Inc. and its 1000 Smiles Dental Project, Joseph Wright, said the unique and powerful partnership with Sandals Foundation allows volunteers to offer medical support to Jamaicans each year.

“I feel a sense of joy that we’re able to help so many people,” he said, highlighting that the turnout has increased over the years.

Danielle Wilson Brown, who brought her three children to the health fair, said the initiative helped to reduce costs associated with preparing her children for the new school year.

“It would have been a lot more expensive going to the doctors directly and getting the medicals done,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to the Sandals Foundation and the other partners, especially for the school supplies the initiative still managed to donate in addition to health services.

Mother, Samoy Samuels, who brought her children to the fair, said the process was convenient and that her children were comfortable with the healthcare providers.

As a beneficiary of the 1000 Smiles initiative for seven years, Ms. Samuels said she is inspired to become a volunteer to help other Jamaicans.

“I’ve been trying to volunteer because I’ve been getting so much. I want to give back something,” she said.

The project was coordinated by stakeholders such as the Sandals Ochi Beach Resort and the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA).

Public Relations and Communications Manager at NERHA), Angenice White, said the agency was pleased to partner in the initiative as part of its commitment to supporting healthy communities.

“Wherever there is a gap in our community, the partnership with Sandals Foundation and NEHRA tends to close those gaps,” she said.

Ms. White noted that the health fair provided a one-stop location where families could address several health and back-to-school needs.

Dr. Shenique Wood Thomas, a Jamaican medical professional, always volunteers at the health fair.

“If I can play my part through my expertise, then I believe it is a good job and something worth doing,” she said.