Hundreds Apply for 2025/26 RYEEP Builder

Business and Entrepreneurship Development Manager for the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Amanda McKenzie, has indicated that close to 300 applications have been received, so far, for the 2025/2026 Rural Youth Economic Empowerment Programme (RYEEP) Builder.

She said that this figure is expected to be exceeded, as the deadline for applications is set for Friday (September 12) at midday.

During an interview with JIS News on Thursday (September 11), Ms. McKenzie said that the volume of applications reflects a shift in the youth’s interest in agriculture.

“We definitely see a growing interest of youth in agriculture. They bring a new energy to the sector, in the sense that they are not only interested in the traditional approach in terms of how agriculture is done but their interest is also aligned to technology,” she explained.

Ms. McKenzie added that agri-processing has also become a viable option for youth as they look at services that can be offered across the agricultural sector, so as not to limit themselves to the traditional approaches.

The RYEEP Builder is open to individuals aged 18 to 35 who are already involved in agriculture and are not formally employed outside of this venture.

Participants of RYEEP Builder will receive mentorship; coaching, which will take on a one-on-one approach with trainers from specialised sectors of agriculture.

Training will also be provided in areas such as livestock production, broiler production, apiculture, goat production, piggery, fisheries, crop production, and agri-processing.

“All the participants will also benefit from training in financial management, business management, record keeping, good agricultural practices, climate smart agriculture and marketing,” Ms. McKenzie noted.

Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to receive levels one and two National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) certification through HEART/NSTA Trust.

Other benefits include study tours and field visits to private and public organisations that are producing on a commercial scale.

“They can have a better appreciation of where it is that they can aspire to in terms of their business development. They can see some of the cutting-edge technologies that are being incorporated into production for efficiency,” Ms. McKenzie said.

There is also a financial aspect where tangible material and equipment worth $100,000 will be given to approximately 100 participants of the initiative to support their agriculture business.

Formal training for the RYEEP Builder will begin in November, once the interview process for shortlisted applicants across the 14 parishes in Jamaica are completed, and the selected members of the 2025/2026 cohort are notified.

Reflecting on the success of the programme last year, Ms. McKenzie said: “We do have participants who would have indicated that their enterprises have now improved in terms of the income generated; they’re seeing increase in income.”

“They’re [also] able to expand. We had one person who is involved in apiculture… he’s added additional hives to his venture. [And another person] was able to turn her crop production enterprise into a thriving operation that now employs young people from her community,” she added.

Ms. McKenzie said that the benefits of the RYEEP Builder initiative is expected to go beyond the participants and the owners of the entities, as “we also want to see that transition into generational employment opportunities for other persons, particularly within rural spaces”.

RYEEP Builder is organised by the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and HEART/NSTA Trust.