Humanitarian Assistance Relief Platform Launched to Streamline ROOFS Phase Two

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has launched the Humanitarian Assistance Relief Platform (HARP), a digital tool developed to streamline phase two of the Restoration of Owner or Occupant Family Shelters (ROOFS) Programme.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., announced the commencement of the platform’s pilot phase during Wednesday’s (June 10) Post-Cabinet Press Briefing held at Jamaica House.

He noted that the platform aims to validate and verify the remaining residents affected by Hurricane Melissa, whose distributions were delayed due to various issues.

“HARP will be the tool utilised by the Ministry to organise phase two, which is the phase where we are validating those persons who could not be verified earlier because of whatever the issue is… whether it’s TRN (Taxpayer Registration Number) issues or a wrong phone number or a building cluster issue or a duplication issue,” Mr. Charles explained.

He emphasised that the platform is designed to accelerate the process and assist teams already on the ground in “rectifying the issues and getting people their money”.

Mr. Charles disclosed that under phase two of the ROOFS Programme, disbursements are being completed through direct bank deposits, and the Ministry is collaborating with banks to assist individuals without an account or banking details.

He advised that alternative disbursement methodologies will be arranged for individuals who choose not to utilise commercial banking.

“We have a little under 5,000 that are ready to be paid, and so we will be contacting them using a number of mechanisms to get the banking information and get those persons their money,” Minister Charles stated.

Beneficiaries receiving funds via direct deposit will be required to sign a Client Authorisation Form, granting approval to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, to ensure that all remaining eligible residents are validated, the Ministry is deploying a multi-channel outreach strategy.

Mr. Charles outlined that the Ministry will publish a schedule and collaborate with Members of Parliament (MPs), Councillors, and community leaders to inform residents of where and when verification teams will be present.

“So you can come, you can bring your identification information, rectify your issue, and get yourself validated to receive your funds,” the Minister encouraged.

Ministry personnel will also conduct targeted field visits to specific residences requiring physical verification due to special anomalies, such as building cluster issues.

Additionally, beneficiaries facing straightforward matters, including misspelled names, incorrect TRNs, or changed phone numbers, are encouraged to visit their local parish offices.

Mr. Charles also disclosed that some household representatives will be contacted by telephone.

However, he assured residents that “no one will ask you, going forward, for your banking information over the phone”.

Mr. Charles added that Ministry representatives will call to provide instructions on how beneficiaries should access their Client Authorisation Form and how to return the information to the Ministry through an official Government email.