HSRA Urges Users of Ionising Radiation to Obtain Official Authorisation

The Hazardous Substances Regulatory Authority (HSRA) is intensifying its call for all facilities and professionals using ionising radiation to obtain official authorisation.

This is in keeping with national regulations and the push towards regulatory excellence in radiation safety.

Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on Wednesday (April 16), Director General of the HSRA, Dr. Cliff Riley, emphasised that authorisation is not optional but a legal requirement under Jamaica’s regulatory framework.

“No individual or facility should be utilising any form of ionising radiation without being authorised by the HSRA,” said Dr. Riley.

“It doesn’t matter what guidance may be provided by professional bodies or what’s done in other jurisdictions. If you operate in Jamaica, you must be authorised,” he added.

Dr. Riley shared that while Jamaica has made notable progress, surpassing the 50 per cent mark in authorised facilities after just seven years of regulatory operations, the goal is to reach at least 87 per cent authorisation across all sectors by 2027.

This authorisation confirms that radiation-emitting devices are functioning correctly, safety systems are in place, and both operators and the public are protected, he noted.

Dr. Riley said that currently, authorisation levels are encouraging in some sectors, with nearly all public-sector facilities now authorised and brokers involved in the import and export of radiation sources showing compliance rates above 96 per cent.

He said that the medical diagnostic sector also reflects high adherence, with approximately 84 per cent of facilities authorised and industrial facilities following closely at around 83 per cent.

The Director General highlighted, however, that the numbers are significantly lower in the dental and veterinary sectors, with only 26 per cent and 25 per cent of facilities authorised, respectively.

In this regard, he emphasised the need for immediate attention in these areas to ensure the same level of protection and oversight afforded in other sectors.

“While these numbers show real progress, we have a little over 500 facilities utilising radiation sources in their operations, but only a little over half of them are authorised. Our primary push is to ensure that the level of compliance increases significantly, and at just 50 per cent authorisation, the HSRA will definitely be taking steps during the financial year to commence the prosecution of entities who outrightly disregard the law,” Dr. Riley said.

He also reminded stakeholders that only the HSRA has the legal mandate to grant exemptions, and any facility that believes it qualifies must apply for formal determination.

Even in a case where a facility believes it may be exempt, it must still apply to the HSRA for verification.

No other organisation or professional body has the legal authority to make that determination.

Those facilities using ionising radiation sources, whether for medical, industrial, dental, or veterinary purposes, who are not yet authorised are urged to contact the HSRA to begin the authorisation process or confirm their compliance status.

Persons who need information on how to apply for authorisation may send an email to info@hsra.org.jm.

“We have a team of technical officers who will come to your office and go through the application process. They will sensitise you and your team and walk you through the process. We take what we call a graded approach, so we do not need entities to have it perfect. We don’t expect that facilities will have all their ducks in a row. We will work with you from where you are to ensure that you can become compliant,” Dr. Riley said.

“At the end of the day, the primary responsibility is to ensure that you’re utilising your radiation source in such a manner that is safe for you, safe for your staff, safe for the environment, and safe for members of the public,” he added.