HSRA to Begin First Capacity Building Programme in St. Lucia

The Hazardous Substances Regulatory Authority (HSRA) will commence its first capacity building programme in St. Lucia in January 2025, as part of its mission to strengthen safety systems and foster collaboration across the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Monday (November 18), HSRA Director General, Dr. Cliff Riley, emphasised the importance of sharing the island’s expertise to enhance technical competencies and regulatory frameworks throughout the region.

“One of the things that we’re focusing on is sharing that level of knowledge and expertise with our sister countries throughout CARICOM. In January, we’ll start our first set of capacity building [engagements] in St. Lucia, to ensure that their systems are strong and as robust, and have the technical competencies to be internationally recognised, similar to the HSRA,” he said.

“We are committed to leading from the front and supporting the region to ensure safety is not just a concern for Jamaica, but for the entire CARICOM space,” the Director General added.

Dr. Riley also underscored the importance of a united approach to safety and competitiveness, highlighting that the HSRA aims to empower sister countries by sharing experiences and technical knowledge.

By doing so, the region can develop cohesive systems to manage hazardous substances effectively and meet global standards.

This initiative marks the first step in a broader plan to build capacity across CARICOM, thereby ensuring the region is better equipped to address safety challenges and enhance its collective competitiveness on the global stage.